5 Super Easy Ways to Send Valentine's Day Flowers

Valentine's Day is almost upon us. Chances are, there's someone in your life who's expecting some flowers (and if that someone is yourself, that's fine too—we've all pulled a Cher Horowitz at least once). Either way, don't fall victim to the perils of never-ending 1-800 calls. These five online flower services make ordering a romantic bouquet a feasible reality in just a few quick swipes.
VIDEO: #AskKat: How to Arrange Flowers
1. URBANSTEMS
Besides releasing new bouquets each month (The Bey, pictured above, is part of a limited-time collection of pop-star inspired arrangements), UrbanStems includes a handwritten note with each order and even sends you a photo confirmation to notify you when it arrives—so you can be rest assured this #flawless assortment of roses is in good hands.
Available at UrbanStems | $80
2. Ode à la Rose
For an alternative to traditional red roses with a touch of European charm, try Ode à la Rose's pink arrangement tied in a round, French-style bouquet. Each flower is sourced from an eco-friendly farm in South America.
Available at Ode à la Rose | $105
3. FLOWERMUSE
Fancy yourself a florist? Flower Muse lets you customize your own arrangement with a dozen roses for the person of your choosing, fresh cut from one of the world's best rose farms in Ecuador.
Available at Flower Muse | Starting at $65
4. THE BOUQS CO.
Bringing a whole new meaning to "farm fresh," The Bouqs Co. cuts your flowers the same day you order them and delivers them straight to your door for as little as $40 (with shipping included). Plus, each bouquet arrives in packaging made from all recyclable materials—some even come with succulents that can last for up to a year if watered properly.
Available at The Bouqs Co. | $75
5. BLOOMTHAT
Each one of BloomThat's Instagram-worthy arrangements goes beyond basic bouquets, rendering them perfect for your significant other or best friend—especially with Galentine's Day offerings like The Pack To the Future, which includes a T-shirt emblazoned with "The Future is Female," rosé-flavored gummies, and a rose hibiscus face mist, with $5 from every sale going toward Planned Parenthood.
Available at BloomThat | $49