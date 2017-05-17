15 Practical Gifts Your College Grad Actually Needs

Another year, another flock of wide-eyed, hopeful young college graduates entering the (dun, dun, dun) real world. And they need a lot more than love and guidance to get through the first year or so of making it on their own. A gorgeous engraved necklace is great. A fresh set of knives to whip up top notch meals is better.
Here, we've rounded up a few super-practical gifts to give your favorite grad as they embark on this next chapter. They might not be rent money, but we think they're just as useful.
VIDEO: Michelle Obama Wrote a College Recommendation Letter For This Talented Teen
-
1. Fresh Set of Sheets
Toss those well-used college bed sheets aside for a luxe set made for an adult bed in a new apartment.
Available at Brooklinen | $150
-
2. Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Whether they're off to hit the books in grad school or a busy city with a crazy commute, a pair of noise cancelling headphones is a necessity. And these just happen to be editor-approved.
Available at Amazon | $180
-
3. Meal Delivery Service
A meal delivery service, especially one backed by Martha Stewart, will take a massive meal prep load off a new grad that's been living on ramen for a little too long.
Available at Marley Spoon | $61.50 for three meals/week
-
4. Pressure Cooker
When they do want to make a meal from scratch, no doubt they'll still want to be efficient about it. This Best of Tech winning instant pot features 14 programs to do everything from slow cook a stew to make yogurt.
Available at Amazon | $100
-
5. Amazon Echo Look
It's new, it's cool and it might just help your recent grad put together the perfect interview outift to land a new job.
Available at Amazon | $200
-
-
7. Steamer
Tbh, ironing might be a thing of a past as far as a lot of recent grads are concerned. Steaming clothes can be just as effective and super quick for keeping all their real world clothes looking presentable. And this one is our award-winning favorite.
Available at Amazon | $63
-
8. Knife Set
We've all tried to use a steak knife to cut up everything from raw vegetables to a fresh loaf of bread because we didn't have the proper tools. Get your grad a knife set to avoid losing any fingers.
Available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond | $200
-
9. Streaming Stick
Cut the cable cord and give them access to a treasure trove of programs like Netflix and Hulu. And this one, our Best of Tech winner, is perfect on the go, too.
Available at Amazon | $40
-
-
11. Tool Kit
To fix all of the things that will undoubtably go wrong in his or her new apartment.
Available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond | $90
-
12. Portable Speaker
No one realizes how much they need a speaker until they don't have one, trust us. And this portable one is our absolute favorite to keep the pregame or dinner party bumping.
Available at Amazon | $170
-
-
14. Charging Phone Case
Now that they're free of campus confines, grads roam far and wide from work to happy hours to fitness classes and everywhere in between—and they'll need their phone charged for it all. This Best of Tech winner is the least bulky and the best.
Available at Apple | $99
-