9 Unique Subscription Boxes You Had No Idea Existed

Subscription boxes are having a moment. Maybe it's the child in all of us or the Christmas morning-effect, but it's always exciting getting a surprise package from the mailman. Perfect for yourself or as a gift, subscription services are growing in popularity, allowing you to stay home and wait for the mail instead of going out shopping.
We're all aware of the ever-popular beauty boxes and food services that you can get delivered straight to your door, but did you know you can get almost anything delivered monthly? Seriously.
From succulents to fashion finds, there is a subscription box for everyone. Cratejoy is a site filled with curated subscription boxes for everyone and every interest.
VIDEO: Are Monthly Subscription Boxes Worth the Costs?
Here are a few subscription boxes that we had no idea existed until now. Check them out and start subscribing!
-
1. Cozy Reader Club
Obsessed with hygge? Do you require a certain amount of "me-time" each week? The Cozy Reader Club was pretty much made for you.
The Cozy Reader Club is a monthly subscription box filled with comforting goodies. Each box contains a recently released hardcover book, artistan coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, delicious treats, and handmade items all devoted to a comforting night in.
-
2. Rebecca Mail
Rebecca Mail is a monthly lifestyle subscription box filled with anything from girly decor items to pretty stationery. There are two options to choose from—the smaller Snail Mail box focusing on pens, pencils, and stationery, or the Deluxe Lifestyle box which features 5 to 7 cute lifestyle accessories each month. Whichever you choose, you're sure to find something fun to make you smile!
-
3. Shaker & Spoon
Shaker & Spoon is the perfect subscription box for the aspiring mixologist in your life. Each month they'll receive three recipes for 12 drinks AND all of the ingredients and materials you'll need to make them. Whether you're hosting a big dinner party or trying to impress a date, your bartending skills will be A+ after a few months of this service.
-
4. Wickbox
Perfect for the candle collector, Wickbox will send you a new medium or large candle to your doorstep every month. Not only are the candles high-quality and in beautiful containers and jars, the company has you fill out a scent profile before your first box arrives, so they can choose a unique scent just for you. Sounds scent-sational if you ask us (yes, we went there)!
-
5. Smartass & Sass
This subscription box is snarkier than a Real Housewife. The Smartass & Sass box will deliver 4 to 8 cheeky products with quotes and prints for your most cynical of friends (or yourself). Some of the handmade items include bags, pins, notebooks, mugs, and much more with a whole lot of personality.
-
6. BloomsyBox
Who needs a boyfriend when you can get your own bouquet of flowers sent directly to you each month? BloomsyBox will send you fresh, beautiful bouquets straight to your work or home to brighten up your mood and space.
-
7. CatLadyBox
You've seen the many dog subscription boxes available, but the feline-obsessed deserve some love too! The monthly CatLadyBox has two options—a box filled with cat-themed items solely for you, or one that includes gifts for you AND your kitty. So there is some catnip for Fluffy and some cool feline shirts, accessories, and decor for you. We need this box right meow.
-
8. SinglesSwag
Cue "All the Single Ladies." The SinglesSwag box is filled with things specifically catered to single women. The monthly box contains a mix of trending fashion accessories, artisan-crafted foods, top-selling life improvement books, and MUCH more. Being single is definitely not something to cry over when you're getting a fun gift like this every month.
-
9. The Desert Box
The Desert Box is a succulent and cactus subscription service offering monthly and quarterly plants. Each box contains a surprise succulent or a cactus, repurposed planter, soil, moss, plant care card, and a pouch of white granite pebbles. Easy to care for and perfect to spice up your apartment or home, a succulent surprise each month will definitely make you smile.