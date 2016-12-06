17 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed with Private Planes

Talk about the high life!
Being an A-lister comes with its share of pretty sweet perks. Among them, traveling by private jet is one of the ultimate status symbols. Whether it be industrialists, movie stars, or media tycoons, what separates these elite members are their quality of life. They can jet around the globe to their various mansions in comfort, whenever they want and in total privacy, avoiding the hassles of flying in cramped quarters with the common folk. For the rest of us, an occasional flight in business class or *gulp* even first class is an event worthy of celebration, a Snapchat and/or Instagram post.
These magnificent birds of panache not only provide state of the art technology, but also pack some of the most sought after amenities that would make the journey of the wealthy all the more cherishable. As we ourselves love a perfectly good airplane, we decided to scour the web for well-known celebrities who not only possess an affinity towards aviation but have realized their dreams of flying via luxury jet. (Why deal with cramped airplane seats and screaming babies when you don’t have to?) Here is our list of the celebs who only fly private—for when flying first class just won't do.
1. Beyonce & Jay-Z
We’re guessing this is what you get for the man who has everything? Rapper and businessman Jay Z got a private jet as a gift from his wife Beyonce. Nothing but the best from Bey; after all, she is the Queen.
2. Kim KardashianReality pays! As if we don’t know how opulent her life is already, Kim is said to never fly public and is always seen jetting off on spontaneous getaways with little North West in tow.
3. Mariah CareyWhile most of us might opt to don a fleece onesie for a red eye flight, everything is slightly more glam in the butterfly-laden world of this singing superstar.
4. Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne might strut the runways with her signature pout, but she takes herself a lot less seriously in real life. Even when she’s traveling for work, Cara’s not opposed to bringing a friend (or three) along for the ride.
5. Ariana GrandeLike the rest, Ariana sports around her own private jet so she can soar through the skies in complete comfort and isolation. Nothing like rocking six-inch stilettos on a flight (try doing that on a commercial airline).
6. Alessandra AmbrosioThe Brazilian beauty adds yet more air miles while teaching us all a lesson on how to perfect jet-set chic.
7. Camila CabelloFifth Harmony is in the big leagues now! Camila looks adorable as she proudly proclaims her new jet-setting status.
8. Kylie JennerProbably the most well-traveled 19-year-old in history, this accomplished makeup guru shows that there’s no place like a private luxury jet for a little escapade from the crowds.
9. Khloe KardashianSo pretty much all of the Kardashian clan makes this list; when you’re the most famous family in America, you can do these sorts of things.
10. DrakeSorry, Drake can't hear you over all this luxury. We have a feeling that no matter how cold the rapper's destination might've been, the wind chill would've barely even stung. But then again, Drake probs had a heated Escalade waiting to pick him up on the tarmac, so whatever.
11. Gigi Hadid
Gigi is constantly providing us with travel inspo, with her killer ensembles and bouncy tresses. Whether jetting off to Paris fashion week or vacationing with her pals in Dubai, Gigi doesn’t let anything cramp her style... including long-haul flights. When it comes to private jet fashion, Gigi’s got the whole casual-chic look down pat.
12. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen is known for her unfiltered, irreverent, and all-around decadent lifestyle. Flying is just one the many ways this A-lister flaunts her many luxuries; she’s always seen taking to the air with her lovely family and singer/husband John Legend.
13. Miley CyrusJust when we thought Miley Cyrus might be staging a glamorous reinvention, the singer has reminded us yet again that no, she can't be tamed.
14. Paris Hilton
The elite star has showed off her decadent Hollywood mansion in Sopfia Coppola's The Bling Ring, but it seems that Paris wants the world to see more than just her palatial pad, as she posed in front of her private jet on Insta.
15. Selena GomezAs the most-followed person on Instagram, Selena has more than earned this epic #jumpshot. Even though few mere mortals can relate to her jet-set life, she finds creative ways to include all 82-plus million of her fans.
16. Shay MitchellAll hail the queen of travel. Shay Mitchell is constantly dazzling us with her with her flawless social media snaps. Here, she reminds us that even travel royalty need their beauty sleep.
17. Blake LivelyNaturally, Blake goes around flying in high style; the actress treated her mom Elaine Lively to a ride on a private jet. She kept her cool off-duty vibes as she stepped on board in a varsity jacket and matching tracksuit. We bet that tan from 35,000 feet above will look flawless.