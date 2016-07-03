Find Out Where the Stars Go on Summer Vacation

Not all of us can afford to vacation like a celebrity—what with private jets, expansive suites, and chauffeurs at your service—but we can at least take a cue from their destinations of choice. When they're not busy rehearsing on set and onstage, or posing for their latest ad campaign, stars like Bella Thorne, Georgia May Jagger, and Andra Day take a brief respite from the daily grind and soak up the sun in exotic locales like Costa Rica and Palm Springs, Calif. We asked five of them to reveal their summer travel plans—scroll down to find out their A-list spots, and book your ticket ASAP.
-
1. ANDRA DAY
"I'm working all summer, but I carved out a week of vacation to take my whole family to Palm Springs, where we can just relax and unwind, because it's been non-stop [work] the last few years. I need a moment to myself so I can balance out again."
-
2. GEORGIA MAY JAGGER
"I'm going to Burning Man [an annual pilgrimage to Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create the temporary community of Black Rock City]! I've never been before, and it was totally random. I'm very excited!"
-
3. BELLA THORNE
"I don't really vacation a lot, but if I could go somewhere dope, it would be Bora Bora. It was named one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I saw it one time on TV when I was 12."
-
4. NORMAN REEDUS
"I started going to Costa Rica because I'm learning how to surf. I'm not very good at it, but I really like doing it. Maybe this summer I'll learn how to turn. That'll be my goal!"
-
5. ALI FEDOTOWSKY
"We love Mexico. We want to have our wedding there. The people there are so nice, and the service is amazing. Nothing beats sitting by a beach, drinking a margarita, and eating good Mexican food. It breaks my heart that it's experiencing outbreaks of Zika."