Travel Like an Editor: What I Packed for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Last weekend I was lucky enough to head out to Santa Barbara for the star-studded annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Packing for a trip to California in the winter months can be tricky (it gets cold at night on the coast!), but what I love about this film fest compared to others that I’ve been to is that everyone there is super laid back and casual—which filters right down into the clothing. So the challenge this time was packing casual enough clothing that was still InStyle (see what I did there?).
With my hectic travel schedule, I often get asked how I master packing for so many different occasions. Since the weekend was going to be a casual one (yoga, brunch, and a night out on the town on Saturday night), I kept it simple and packed some essentials that I actually bring on many of my trips across the globe.
Below, I share my suitcase essentials from the #SBFF and what I wore to the Virtuosos Awards, presented by UGG.
2. Slip Dress
Santa Barbara is very casual so I didn't want to get too dressy, even for a night out at the Virtuosos Awards during the Santa Barbara Film Fest. So I paired this slip dress with a leather bomber jacket and poof--I was ready to hit the town. Bonus: I love how little room a slip dress takes up in a suitcase--super travel friendly!
Available at Anine Bing | $250
5. Pom Pom Hat
Santa Barbara gets chilly at night during the winter months, so this angora blend hat barely left my head all weekend. It's also essential for keeping me warm on airplanes!
Available at Eugenia Kim | $225
7. Packable Robe
I'm always freezing, so getting up in the morning and slipping this super soft robe on while sipping my morning coffee and looking out at the ocean from my room at the Bacara Resort was absolutely heavenly. It's actually lightweight enough that it doesn't take up a ton of room in a suitcase (aka, it fit perfectly in my carry-on).
Available at Ugg | $98