Music Lovers Will Rejoice Over This Hotel's Announcement

Yesterday, the renowned hotel group W Hotels Worldwide announced the debut of a surprising new addition to its Bali outpost—not an innovative spa treatment, or state-of-the-art pool, or crazy menu item, but a gorgeous, fully functioning recording studio.

The private music studio and writer’s room, dubbed the “ W Sound Suite,” will be available to professional recording artists, studio musicians and producers, and—yes—hotel guests, who can channel their inner rock star by booking a private master class lead by W Bali’s music curator Damian Saint.

Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

Designed by New York designer and architect Josh Held and co-created with Coca-Cola, the studios will be equipped with top-of-the-line technology, thanks to DJ White Shadow, a Chicago-based producer best known for his work with Lady Gaga, and W brand’s North American music director. “While traveling around the globe making music for the last decade, I’ve run into many challenges including costly studio rentals, the risk of disturbing other guests, and not being able to find a suitable place to listen to or create music,” says DJ White Shadow. “We dreamed up an environment for musicians to create that is convenient, stylish, and functional.”

While not the first hotel to build a recording studio on its property (famous record producer Chris Blackwell had one created for his Geejam Hotel in Jamaica), W Hotels is perhaps the most well-known group to unveil such a unique service.

Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

“W has a long history of musicians staying, playing, and celebrating at our hotels,” says Anthony Ingham, the global brand leader of W Hotels Worldwide. “We know that inspiration can strike at any moment, so the W Sound Suite is today’s tech-savvy version of scribbling lyrics on a cocktail napkin. Bali, a vibrant and creative hub often called ‘the alternative Ibiza’, is the perfect setting for our first music studio, with Hollywood, Barcelona, and Seattle to follow. After all, who can’t find inspiration in paradise?”