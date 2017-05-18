9 Travel-Friendly Gadgets You Need to Bring on Your Next Vacation

With flight delays, lost baggage, and nagging relatives, traveling can be a drag, which is why arming yourself with the right gadgets is essential. (How else are you going to withstand your crazy aunt regaling you with stories of her youth?). Herewith, nine sleek and highly functional items that will inevitably help ease the stress and tension that comes with boarding a plane—and keep you occupied when you arrive at your destination.
1. APPLE WATCH SERIES 2
Apple's latest version of its much-ballyhooed smartwatch can answer calls and texts, manage your calendar, and even comes equipped with Siri. So it's no surprise that it bested the competition in our Best of Tech Awards.
Available at Apple | From $369
8. B&O Beoplay P2 Speaker
Our editors quite literally can't get enough of this tiny new speaker, which is not only highly portable (roughly 5 by 3 inches), but chic AF, dust and splash resistant, and, most importantly, punches out a clear and robust sound ideal for your getting-ready playlist.
Available at Amazon | $169
