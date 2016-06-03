Travel Like an Editor: Special Projects Editor Stephanie Samson’s Honeymoon Escape to Bora Bora

My husband (still weird to say!), Kevin, and I love to travel, and we try to take one big trip a year. In the last few years we have been to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and South Africa (which included an unforgettable safari experience). So when it came to planning our honeymoon, we had to stop and think … where to next?

After 11 months of stressful wedding planning, we knew we needed a relaxing getaway. I was set on a tropical destination that wasn’t too far, so after much discussion, we settled on the beautiful remote island of Bora Bora.

Protected by an amazing coral reef, Bora Bora is a watersports lover’s dream. We Jet Skied, paddleboarded, snorkeled, and Kevin even took a kite-boarding lesson during our stay at The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. (Hey, if it’s good enough for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s honeymoon, it’s good enough for ours). Between the two of us, he’s more of an adventure seeker, so I made sure to balance out the trip with a little relaxation, including a couple’s massage, romantic dinners and cocktails on the beach.

I loved packing for the honeymoon because it gave me the chance to use many of the gifts I received throughout my engagement. Let’s just say I brought a lot of white!