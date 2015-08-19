Travel Like an Editor: Sharon Clott Kanter’s Anniversary Getaway to Bali

In this feature, InStyle’s Senior Editor Sharon Clott Kanter documents what she packed and wore for her trip to Bali, Indonesia.

I live for adventures, and luckily, my husband does, too. This summer marked our first anniversary as a married couple, which was the perfect incentive to book a getaway off our list of dream locales. So, in early August, we jetted off to Bali in Indonesia.

One thing we didn’t realize before we went: The trip is really long. There’s no way to sugar coat it—Bali is halfway around the world. From the East Coast, we flew 15 hours to Taipei, had a five-hour layover in the Taoyuan International Airport, and then flew another five hours into Denpasar, Bali. Just at the point when we thought, 'This is nuts!!!,' we drove out of the airport, wove through the streets lined with palm trees, and realized, this is completely worth it.

We stayed in the Nusa Dua area, located in the southern part of the island. The resorts in this section are known for their stunning properties that have everything from entertainment to food to beaches to infinity pools to luxury spas, so you don’t even have to leave. We stayed at the Mulia Bali, and it was exactly like that. The staff there is overly friendly and attentive; so don’t be surprised if they figure out all your likes and dislikes by the end of your stay. (That’s why I had peppermint tea brought to me every day without asking!)

Packing for this trip was a challenge. I'm a last-minute packer, and I wanted to take the throw-all-my-summer-gear-into-a-suitcase approach. Instead, I simplified. I packed by activity, like a bunch of swimwear options because every day I planned to go the pool or the beach, a few outfits to satisfy excursions to Bali’s famous rice paddies and Monkey Forest in Ubud, and several other must-haves, like yoga gear (Bali is a very peaceful place to find your zen), light pants for nights watching the sunset in Uluwatu, and bronzer to make the tan I was working so hard for really shimmer.

Bali was everything we were hoping for in a first-anniversary getaway: Romantic and remote. Now, when can we go back?

