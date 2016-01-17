Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle's Kim Peiffer Packed for Australia

In this feature, InStyle’s Digital Managing Editor Kim Peiffer documents what she packed for her trip to Australia.

When I decided to take a two-week trip across the globe to Australia, I knew that packing was going to be an essential part of the process. How does one successfully pack a well-edited carry-on sized suitcase for 14 days? Below, I documented what I brought for my trip.

My trip started in the city—I made stops in Sydney and Melbourne initially, then the rest of my trip was spent in the Whitsunday Islands (Hayman Island and Hamilton Island, respectively), so a good bikini was the first thing I packed in my suitcase. From laying in the sand to snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, I did a little bit of everything on my journey. My packing essentials included a wide brimmed sun hat, a killer bikini, lots of beauty products to protect my skin from the sun, and a few fun going out ensembles for dinners on the beach.

I also wanted to leave some room in my suitcase so I could do a little shopping while I was there—and I did! I discovered some amazing Australian designers along the way.

All in all, it was one of the best trips I’ve ever taken, It’s quite a journey to get there from New York City, but it couldn’t have been more worth it. Check out what I packed for my trip to Australia.