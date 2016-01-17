Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle's Kim Peiffer Packed for Australia

In this feature, InStyle’s Digital Managing Editor Kim Peiffer documents what she packed for her trip to Australia.
When I decided to take a two-week trip across the globe to Australia, I knew that packing was going to be an essential part of the process. How does one successfully pack a well-edited carry-on sized suitcase for 14 days? Below, I documented what I brought for my trip.
My trip started in the city—I made stops in Sydney and Melbourne initially, then the rest of my trip was spent in the Whitsunday Islands (Hayman Island and Hamilton Island, respectively), so a good bikini was the first thing I packed in my suitcase. From laying in the sand to snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, I did a little bit of everything on my journey. My packing essentials included a wide brimmed sun hat, a killer bikini, lots of beauty products to protect my skin from the sun, and a few fun going out ensembles for dinners on the beach.
I also wanted to leave some room in my suitcase so I could do a little shopping while I was there—and I did! I discovered some amazing Australian designers along the way.
All in all, it was one of the best trips I’ve ever taken, It’s quite a journey to get there from New York City, but it couldn’t have been more worth it. Check out what I packed for my trip to Australia.
Australia is one of the most beautiful spots I have ever been. I loved Sydney and Melbourne so much, then heading out to the Great Barrier Reef was truly breathtaking. the stunning beaches and the crystal blue waters were phenomenal.
I used to expose my face to extreme sun (I know, I know!), but since seeing dermatologist Lauren Abramowitz regularly, I no longer expose my face to any sun, and it's made a world of a difference. My skin glows now, sans the sun, because it's so healthy. Which is why a chic sun hat and shades are always in my beach bag now.
Shop it: Eugenia Kim hat, $425; neimanmarcus.com. Tom Ford sunglasses, $445, nordstrom.com.
My trip started in the cityscape—I made stops in Sydney and Melbourne initially, but the majority of my trip was spent in the Whitsunday Islands, so a good bikini was the first thing I dropped into my suitcase. I love the fit of this scalloped triangle bikini from Marysia. It stays put for snorkeling and surfing, but is still very feminine.
Shop It: Marysia bikini, $284; net-a-porter.com.
I am by nature a very light packer. But since I was going to be gone for such a long period of time, I didn't want to leave home without my favorite beauty essentials. So I brought some full sized products that were well worth dragging across the world!
Shop It: SK-II Illumination aura bright, $240; saksfifthavenue.com. Cellumination cream, $160; saksfifthavenue.com. sk-ii eye essence, $125; saksfifthavenue.com.
One of my go-to brands is Tibi for a million reasons, and I have found countless occasions to wear this flouncy skirt and crop top. So I packed it along to wear to a fancy dinner at the spectacular One&Only Hayman Island. I pack the Stuart Weitzman Nudist heel on every trip I go on. It's neutral which means I can wear it with everything from jeans and a tee to a ballgown, and plus they make any outfit look sexy.
Shop It: Tibi double crepe ruffle top, $345; tibi.com. Tibi silk faille full skirt, $525, tibi.com. Stuart Weitzman Nudist heel, $398, stuartweitzman.com. J.Crew cuff, $50; jcrew.com.
The last stop on my epic journey was Hamilton Island, an adorable little haven tucked within the Whitsunday Islands. There are no cars on the island, only golf carts, and very few hotels, making it such a wonderful escape from the hustle and bustle of life. I stayed at an adorable (and very chic, I might add) hotel overlooking the coral sea, The Beach Club. I drank my morning Flat Whites outside on the terrace, with this view off the infinity pool, and had mouth-watering dinners at night with a view of the ocean. It was incredible.
Being in the sun means using the right products after a day at the beach to rehydrate, cleanse, and degrease. I always have a bottle of Drybar dry shampoo on me at all times (it's my favorite), and this Skinceuticals face wash is gentle enough to use on slightly sun-parched skin. I also don't do a beach trip without a color-protecting conditioner to keep my blonde hair from turning brassy.
Shop it: Drybar detox dry shampoo, $13; sephora.com. Skinceuticals microb-exfoliant scrub, $30; skinceuticals.com. Bumble and Bumble Color-minded conditioner, $12; sephora.com.
I use the same two base makeup products on my skin all year long--so I don't leave home without them when I travel! Laura Mercier makes the lightest, glowiest tinted moisturizer that is great for anytime of year, it gives skin a dewy glow and it's not too heavy. Meanwhile, Chanel's undereye concealer is the absolute best. I brought both with me to the beach to do a quick touch-up before heading straight from the sand to evening cocktails.
Shop it: Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer, $44, sephora.com. Chanel lift lumiere concealer, $46; chanel.com.
Nights on the island required something light and airy. I actually purchased this adorable Zimmerman jumpsuit in the One&Only Hayman Island boutique during my stay. Not only is the hotel one of the most gorgeous places I have ever laid eyes on, but their boutique is truly a fashion lover's paradise. It's stocked with an array of both up-and-coming and established Australian designers, and narrowing down the options was not easy; I wanted everything in there. But I walked away with this lattice trimmed jumpsuit and I am so glad I did. I paired it with sexy heels and a clutch that gave the outfit a pop of color.
Shop It: Zimmerman jumpsuit, $740; net-a-porter.com. Chloe sandals, $750; net-a-porter.com. Proenza Schouler clutch, $1275; net-a-porter.com. Maria Black earrings, $445, net-a-porter.com.