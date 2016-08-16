5 Travel Apps You Need to Download Before Your Next Trip

Believe it or not, summer is almost over, which means it's time to cap off the season with an epic trip. Whether you already have something in the books or are toying with the idea of planning an impromptu getaway, you'll want to arm yourself (er, your phone) with the essential tools that'll make traveling less of a headache. Here, five need-to-know apps to download before you're up in the air.
-
1. DUFL
Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, consider DUFL your personal valet. The service will not only clean and store your clothing—it enables you to choose specific pieces from a virtual closet within the app (just like Cher Horowitz!) and send them straight to your destination, rollaway be damned.
-
2. SEND MY BAG
There's no worse feeling than being unexpectedly forced to check your carry-on at the airport. With Send My Bag, you can bypass a pre-flight meltdown and have your luggage delivered from your door to any major city in one to two days.
-
3. ROUTEPERFECT
Itineraries are essential for traveling, but crafting them can be tedious—not to mention time-consuming. If your end goal is Europe, RoutePerfect helps you create a rock-solid one based on your own specifications, like that restaurant your friend's boyfriend said you absolutely must try.
-
4. DESTINATIONS ON GOOGLE
Book your trip from start to finish, straight from your phone. All you need to do is open the Google app (free on iTunes and Google Play), type in the name of the place you're traveling to and "destinations" to see airfare, hotel prices, itineraries, and even weather.
-
5. OVERNIGHT
Planning a last-minute jaunt? Overnight lets you book a same-day space with a local host by simply dropping a pin in your neighborhood of choice. Then you can mull over your options and reserve your accomodations on the spot.