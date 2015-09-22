Travel Like an Editor: Sarah Balch Heads to Vegas

I am a Britney Spears superfan and what that means, of course, is that I am now a Las Vegas regular, making my way across the country to see her killer performance in Piece of Me a few times a year. Britney, aka Godney, never disappoints and having two trips under my belt, I had an idea of what to expect and pack this time around. For this third adventure to Sin City, we were staying for several days, so we had more on the itinerary (like The Grand Canyon!). That meant a combination of dancing, poolside lounging, and taking in breathtaking views in 100 degree weather.

One of the biggest factors I considered when choosing what pieces to bring was breathability. I kept that in mind and stuck to lightweight, white, and cut-out pieces that would help keep me cool and comfortable. A fun and colorful bikini and playful mini-dress mixed up the rest of my wardrobe.

When it came to packing my skin care and beauty products, I again wanted to keep the weather in mind. Sunscreen and a matte moisturizer kept my skin protected and shine-free.

As an InStyle photo editor, I was not only traveling with a DSLR camera and a few lenses, but I was also testing out a new Wi-Fi enabled camera for an upcoming story, which meant I had to have the proper travel bag to store this fragile equipment. I wish I was able to bring one of my many cameras into Piece of Me, but I did manage to capture Ms. Spears killing it on stage with my trusty iPhone camera (see below).

Brit Brit 😍 #pieceofme #godney #britneyarmy @britneyspears #VEGAS A photo posted by Sarah Balch (@sarahlizbalch) on Aug 8, 2015 at 11:51pm PDT

We wrapped up the vacation with a trip to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon where I convinced my friend to help me capture my risky jump along the canyon edge (check out my brave jump below).

jump #grandcanyon #gif 📷 by @kcclare A video posted by Sarah Balch (@sarahlizbalch) on Aug 12, 2015 at 7:16pm PDT

