Top 10 Most Re-Pinned Airbnb Listings on Pinterest  

Pinterest is awesome for an array of things—from highlighting the cutest fall fashion trends to flaunting delectable images of food porn, it’s truly an abounding stream of ingenious imagination. It definitely doesn’t disappoint in the travel realm either—there's nothing more inspiring than a Pinterest board full of aspirational destination photos just begging to be lived in person. Thus, we’ve compiled a list of Pinterest's 10 top-pinned Airbnb places across the channel, and they include a whole range of stunning spots suited for a variety of interests, from exotic sightseeing to pristine islands, solitary forest cabins to bustling urban destinations.
RELATED: These Historical Airbnb Sites Will Give You *Major* Wanderlust
So whether you're all about rugged adventure, beach bumming, or cultural enlightenment, soak yourself with Pinspiration for your vacation bucket list! Needless to say, this compilation will make planning your dream getaway a whole lot easier.
-
1. Tiny Home in Portland
We’re really digging the minimal, rustic vibe of this miniature gem. Welcome to the Rustic Modern, a bed and breakfast in Portland, Oregon, that Michael Papillo and Jenny Yee run out of their backyard. What really makes this place unique? This couple designed and built the barn themselves as a DIY project with the concept of sustainable design in mind. The house is constructed and furnished with repurposed wood from an old shed and teak hardwood salvaged from high-end construction jobs. That’s right, for $145 per night, you could actually have this 238-square-foot standalone oasis for yourself. It has been reviewed by the TV show Tiny House Nation, CNN, and the New York Post.
-
2. Cabin in Redwoods
This newly-restored casita has a soulful feel that is sure to make everyone feel at home. Surrounded by redwoods on a private road in Cazadero, this miniature a-frame cabin would make an ideal retreat for an artist, musician, or a pair of lovebirds. They will not indulge “luxuries” such as TVs or microwaves, but instead provide old-time perks such as a record player and wood-burning stove. Bordered by the peaceful Cazadero woods, the views are vast and the light ever changing. To make the deal even sweeter, for each rental, $50 will be donated to Raphael House, a San Francisco organization whose goal is to help at-risk families achieve stable housing and financial independence.
-
3. Cliff House in Sedona
This eco-friendly solar home is located right in middle of one of Sedona's most strikingly scenic areas. This contemporary home has been designed in consultation with feng shui master Valmai Howe Elkins. Completed in 2006, it won the "People's Choice" for best house on the Sedona Art and Architecture Tour. If you're craving quiet solitude, you'll find it here, but if you ever need some company, all the restaurants and services of Sedona are just a 7-minute drive away. The secure house also boasts unobstructed views to truly relish the beauty of Sedona's natural landscape.
-
4. Panoramic Loft in Rome
Experience the magical atmosphere of Rome in a panoramic loft—Italy's very hip historical center is the idyllic archetype for an ultra-trendy traveler. This upscale hotel is an urban oasis amid the eclectic vibe of Gianicolo's hill. With its minimalist approach, the apartment's use of natural light amid vibrant pops of color generates a luxurious sanctuary for travelers seeking cultured elegance.
-
5. B&B in Pennsylvania
This B&B service goes way beyond just providing you with comfortable lodging for your vacation. Open gyms, breakfast served poolside, pond hammocks, and large screen HDTVs are just the start of an array of perks and amenities crafted with the design-loving millennial in mind. Take an afternoon snooze in the daybed or watch a movie under the stars. They even have complimentary wine and cheese at your disposal. What more could you ask for?
-
6. Super Mario Land
When it comes to renovating a thematic bedroom, most people just change the bed spread or paint the walls. This Japanese site launches the guest into an all-out Super Mario Bros world. From multifaceted murals on the wall to mushroom-shaped tables, this decoration is an animated work of art that is sure to enthuse your inner geek. The worthy masterpiece has been ranked Timeout Magazine's #1 "Coolest Airbnb Apartment in Japan" for 2016.
-
7. Sapphire House in Austin
This marvelous tiny gem of a home had us grinning in appreciation of every aspect of its flawless little layout—great things do indeed come in small packages. Its ideal location close to downtown is definitely another bonus, but what makes it really stand out is its quirky authenticity and hipster-esque charm.
-
8. Airstream in Texas
Do you ever fantasize about hopping in a trailer and escaping for a few days? Are you smitten with the antiquated, vintage style of a bygone era? If so, check out this endearing Airstream trailer with a retro twist. This cozy retreat is nestled in an elm grove along the banks of Smith Creek on 10 beautiful rolling acres. It’s the perfect place for a relaxing weekend surrounded by nature, yet it’s equipped with all the accessibilities of home. Dine al fresco on the large deck, take a morning stroll along the creek, or go for a dip in the hot tub. You really can’t go wrong.
-
9. Home on Wheels in Asheville
Pops of color, modern delicacies, and sparkling chandeliers aren't for everyone. For home that displays a timeless elegance and conveys a sense of calm to anyone who crosses the threshold, consider this home on wheels within an 18-foot trailer. This is truly a place to rejuvenate and soak up nature’s energy in unhampered leisure. Surrounded by pictorial trees on all sides, you’ll surely be feeling revitalized in no time.
-
10. The Hive in Mexico
This regal castle-like home is situated within a 360-degree view of majestic mountains that contain not only incredible hikes, but sacred lands filled with Mexico’s history. The Hive sleeps up to six people, replete with a huge spa bath and a loft-style glass bedroom. Its en suite rooms offer views of the cornfields, the mountains, and out over Tepoztlan, otherwise known as Pueblo Magico. You won’t be able to find a better location to watch breathtaking sunsets in the golden land of Amatlan.