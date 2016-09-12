These Are Some of the World's Tiniest Hotels

Up to recently, small-scale lodging options were largely limited to inns and motels with fraying upholstery, annoyingly thin walls, and impressive collections of tchotchkes. For a luxurious experience, you needed to go bigger. But lately, a new breed of hotels featuring small, inexpensive rooms is escalating to serve the ever-expanding tourism industry. That's right—those in the hospitality business have been embracing the smaller-is-better trend. And though some have only four units, don't confuse diminutive properties with rentals. These are professionally run, and come with the hotel perks and services we all love. Whether you desire a full-time concierge, rooftop pool, or posh cocktail lounge, these petite and artisanal establishments deliver.

Location and a connection to community distinguish each of the following seven hotels, all of which offer a strong sense of place, both outside and in. Size doesn't matter when it comes to these design-savvy hotel rooms.