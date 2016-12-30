These 10 U.S Travel Destinations Are Going to Be Huge in 2017

What's the perfect antidote to crazed holiday shopping trips, overindulging at family dinners, and scrambling at the office to check off everything on your to-do list before the new year? A couple of days off the grid for some relaxation. TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel spots for 2017 and it turns out you won't even need a passport to plan your trip. Read on for the 10 U.S. cities to explpre for your next getaway—cute carryon not included.
1. Kihei, Hawaii
The Scoop: Whale watching, deep sea diving, lounging on white sand beaches, and dining on fresh catch make this little gem on Maui's Western Shore worth exploring. Bonus: It's way less crowded than Maui or Waikiki.
Where to Stay: The Maui Coast Hotel
2. Park City, Utah
The Scoop: Sure, your film-loving friends flock here for Sundance, but the city (less than an hour's drive from Salt Lake City) is also home to some of the country's best skiing and natural views.
Where to Stay: Hotel Park City
3. Portland, Maine
The Scoop: Consider this the East Coast at its very finest. The stunning Old Port District is lined with cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks—and you'll get to enjoy them because the foodie city is known for its culinary walking tours. Don't forget to pack your Fitbit.
Where to Stay: Portland Harbor Hotel
4. Louisville, Kentucky
The Scoop: As home of the Kentucky Derby, Louisville is a bit of a legend. So come for the races, but stay for the historic home tours and scenic Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Where to Stay: The Brown Hotel
5. Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Scoop: The city is a meeting place for history buffs, athletes, adventurers, artists, and foodies alike, thanks to the incredible natural preserves and growing number of new businesses, art fairs, and restaurants. The crisp mountain air is just a bonus.
Where to Stay: The Mining Exchange
6. Houston, Texas
The Scoop: Houston has long been a destination for top-of-the-line nightlife and incredible live music, but what you may not know is that the city's downtown Theater District, home of the Houston Grand Opera, is becoming one of the country's most popular.
Where to Stay: The Lancaster
7. Tucson, Arizona
The Scoop: National parks, lush forests, and sprawling deserts make Tucson a place where any nature-lover can find the perfect activity. Prefer the A.C.? Get your outdoor fix indoors at the impressive Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Where to Stay: The White Stallion Ranch
8. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The Scoop: Pigeon Forge is the gateway to the stunning Appalachian wilderness, so you'll be able to see the Great Smoky Mountains as your backdrop no matter where you look.
Where to Stay: The Inn on the River
9. Columbus, Ohio
The Scoop: Leave some extra space in your suitcase because Ohio's capital city is becoming a major shopping destination with a mix of luxury stores and independent designer boutiques. Also of note: the critically acclaimed food scene.
Where to Stay: Le Meridien Columbus
10. Jacksonville, Florida
The Scoop: Sprawling golf courses, gardens, and wildlife preserves make it easy to fill your days with activities, but when you're ready to lounge with a cocktail in hand, take the short trip to nearby Amelia Island. Pro tip: the locals call the city "Jax."
Where to Stay: Ponte Vedra Inn & Club