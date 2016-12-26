5 Essential Travel Tips, Courtesy of Designer Tamara Mellon

Your flight is booked, your hotel reservations have been made, but have you even thought about what you're going to pack? Some of us are very meticulous when it comes to preparing for trips, but others will wait to the last minute, ransacking their closet and vanity for off-season items and travel-size toiletries, even if your vacation has been looming for months. If you're part of the latter camp, worry not, because we asked designer Tamara Mellon for her pro tips ahead of her imminent holiday jaunt to Hawaii.
VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations
As the founder of her eponymous label—and former chief creative officer of Jimmy Choo—Mellon spends the bulk of her calendar year jetting off to market appointments and fashion weeks, so she's a consummate pro. Here, she shares her valuable tips. Take notes.
1. Emphasize the basics.
"I always bring pieces that are black, white, and cream-colored—nothing too crazy. I swear by James Perse T-shirts because they go with absolutely everything."
$75
2. Bring a standout accessory.
"Great shoes really help an outfit look well-thought-out. I'm bias, but I love the Frontline sandals. I always pack them into a separate shoe bag so nothing else gets dirty."
Available at Tamara Mellon | $395
3. Be comfortable in transit.
"Nothing beats a pair of cashmere socks for the plane ride."
Available at Pair of Thieves | $50
4. Use packing pouches.
"I separate all of my clothing into different pouches, by types of clothing. This way, if you're looking for something, everything is in one place and you're not searching your entire suitcase for it."
Available at The Container Store | $37
5. Embrace tissue paper.
"I use tissue paper in between nice garments to prevent wrinkling. It really makes a difference to pull out a shirt after a long trip that doesn't need to be ironed."