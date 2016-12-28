7 Chic Suitcases Worth Splurging on for Your Next Vacation

Because "living your best life" includes owning a suitcase you can be proud of.
Traveling can be stressful, frustrating, and all around annoying, but one thing that makes it infinitely better is having a suitcase you love. While a sleek rollaway is admittedly a practical purchase, that doesn't mean your grown-up luggage has to be boring. Need help finding a bag that pleases both your practical inner-adult and your "I-did-it-for-the-Instagram" fashion girl? That's what we're here for. Below, seven stylish suitcases that are worth investing in for your next dream vacation.
-
1. Fendi
An investment piece at an investment price, for sure, but Fendi's "monster" line is bound to be a fashion collectible akin to other icons like a YSL Mondrian dress or a Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton bag.
Fendi available at neimanmarcus.com | $3,950
-
2. Bric's
This pastel beauty was practically made for you to carry on a trip to see sakura season in Tokyo.
Bric's available at shopspring.com | $415
-
3. Tumi
Is it possible to have a crush on a bag? Because we certainly have eyes for this striking rollaway, ideal for overnight trips.
Tumi | $695
-
4. Gucci
Introducing next year's "It Girl" accessory, available for pre-order now.
Gucci available at neimanmarcus.com | $3,350
-
5. Moleskine by Bric's
This is basically an LBD in luggage form.
Bric's available at neimanmarcus.com | $495
-
6. Kate Spade
This suitcase set is something Tippi Hedren would carry in a Hitchcock movie.
Kate Spade available at neimanmarcus.com | $630
-
7. Rimowa
Olivia Palermo, Diane Kruger, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are just a few of the well-traveled stars who are fans of the German luggage brand Rimowa, so you know it's street style-friendly.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $595