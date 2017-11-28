With the holidays just around the corner, many of us are getting ready for our next vacation with several questions. What should I pack? How should I pack? How many items should I take? Each question leaves us with so much to choose from. But don’t worry, we are here to help you make a few stylish decisions. Ahead, you'll find our must-have list of 20 items to help you travel in style.
VIDEO: Travel Tidy With Marie Kondo
1. Raden A22 Carry-On Luggage
The high-gloss, sleek finish is not the only thing that caught our eyes. Available in a variety of colors, the cases come equipped with a built-in charger, GPS technology, and a scale that helps you weigh your bag. Raden’s phone app also provides helpful information relevant to your trip: Get the best routes to reach the airport, TSA wait times, and the weather at your upcoming destination.
Starting at $185
2. Cathy's Concepts Personalized Silver Metallic Color Dipped Tote Bag
The perfect bag for your next beach trip, this durable canvas tote is beautifully personalized with an embroidered initial and modern, metallic detail.
$52
3. UGG Australia Travel Set
Ensure a relaxing and restful flight with this plush eye mask and generously sized matching blanket, providing cozy comfort no matter how much leg room you have.
$88
4. NexGadget Hair Straightener Rechargeable Mini Cordless Flat Iron
The NexGadget rechargeable mini hair straightener is perfect when on the go. Complete with ceramic plates and MCH heating element. And you can easily slide the compact, cordless straightener into your luggage, purse or cosmetic bag.
$40
5. Skin Ribbed-cotton Travel Set
Skin’s travel set includes every night-time piece for your next trip. Packed in a pom-pom trimmed bag, the set comes complete with a V-neck tank top, slip dress, trousers, and robe.
$193
6. Kate Spade New York To Wash & To Wear Lingerie Bags
Keep your lingerie compact and clean in these lightweight canvas pouches that stack easily into your suitcase.
$25
7. Charger & Cord Case
An excellent solution to tangled wires, this charger and cord case allows you to separate your chargers into four compartments.
$20
8. Anya Hindmarch Inflight wash bag
Sick of having to empty your cosmetics into a clear plastic bag when going through airport security? Opt for this leather trimmed wash bag with clear PVC panels, allowing TSA to see exactly what you have. The two compartments - 'Take-Off' and 'Touch-Down' come with elastic straps that will keep your products in place and organized.
$202
9. QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II
No more feeling restricted by the wires on your headphones or hearing the engine of the plane whilst you travel. Bose’s new wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones are engineered with their world-class noise cancellation. In addition, they now come with Google Assistant built-in; no waiting, looking, swiping, or typing, just start talking. You can play music, receive texts, and get answers without glancing at your phone. The headphones’ plush design and lightweight fit ensures you can wear them comfortably through even the longest of flights, and a 20-hour battery life is icing on the cake.
$350
10. Bergdorf Goodman Personalized Travel Notebook
Make sure all your travel memories last a lifetime by detailing your adventures in this leather, handcrafted personalized notebook.
$78
11. Common Projects Original Achilles metallic leather sneakers
Set off for your next trip in these cool, metallic sneakers. Comfortable and chic, these low-rise sneakers have a bouncy rubber sole providing added comfort.
$410
12. Henri Bendel Holly Travel Set
Packed in a leather travel case, this set comes with all the essentials needed to keep you warm and comfortable on your next flight. Wrap up in this beautiful blanket and drift into a deep sleep with the luxurious eye mask and slippers. All made of cashmere with silk detail.
$348
13. Nordstrom Cashmere & Silk Wrap
This soft cashmere and silk wrap has two benefits: a blanket when it’s extra cold on the plane and a cover-up when going out for the evening.
$99
14. Falke Sensual Cashmere Ankle socks
Feel right at home onboard your next flight in these rich, soft cashmere socks.
$36
15. Apple iPad 9.7-inch
Powerful, portable, and personal. The gorgeous iPad 9.7-inch is thin, lightweight, and has a 10-hour battery life. Enjoy movies, take pictures, listen to music, or research travel tips. The options are endless with over a million apps in the App Store.
$329
16. Bose SoundLink Micro speaker
A small, portable speaker that keeps pace with all of your adventures and delivers powerful sound for its size. The SoundLink Micro features a tear-resistant silicone strap, so you can take it along wherever you go. Strap it to your bike, your backpack, or have it by the pool. Super rugged and waterproof, there’s no need to panic if you drop it.
$110
17. Burberry London Leather Holdall
This structured, calf-leather holdall is the perfect weekend getaway bag. Featuring an adjustable shoulder strap, top-zip fastening, polished metal hardware, padlock, leather key holder, and luggage tag.
$2,695
18. Graphic Image Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
Travel with confidence knowing that any misplaced luggage can be easily identified with these personalized luggage tags.
$38
19. Bergdorf Goodman Personalized Leather Passport Cover
Sold in six different colors, this slim leather passport cover makes the perfect travel companion. Personalize it with your initials to help ensure it never gets lost.
$78
20. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum Refillable Purse Spray
La Vie Est Belle entwines the elegance of iris with the strength of Patchouli and the sweetness of a gourmand blend, for an incredible scent with depth and complexity. This miniature purse spray is ideal for travel and comes with three refills. At just 0.6 oz it fits within TSA-approved sizes (3.4 ounces or less), so you can rest assured it won’t be thrown away at airport security.
$88