Want to Visit Stars Hollow IRL? Here's Your Ultimate Gilmore Girls Road Trip Guide

There's nothing quite like New England in autumn. Vibrant leaves, long hayrides, piping hot coffee with a pumpkin spice bouquet, and meandering conversations about Paul Anka and Doris Day. 'Tis the season for Gilmore Girls!

To binge or not binge, that is the question. No, we're not talking about binging on enough turkey to send yourself into a food coma, we're talking about Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, premiering at midnight on November 25. If you're like me, you've enjoyed your fair share of GG binge fests, replete with copious amounts of candy, pizza, and glitter nail polish.

As much as everyone enjoys Lorelai and Rory's piquant banter and manic pixie shenanigans, the quintessential rural New England town of Stars Hollow is truly the star of the show. I mean, who didn't want to go to Stars Hollow High or hit up one of those fetching Town Hall Meetings? Well, unlike other fictional locales that are too good to be true, Stars Hollow is actually based on a very real place.

From the iconic inn where BFFs Lorelai and Sookie shared many laughs to the white gazebo that was the epicenter of town, we've gathered a curated "Stars Hollow" road trip itinerary for your travel bucket list this season. To sweeten the deal, Priceline will offer special deals on car rentals to make it easy to travel to landmarks inspired by your favorite Star Hollow scenes. (Fans can book affordable accommodations in Litchfield County, both on the website and the app). So even if you missed the Luke's Diner pop-up or didn't snag tickets to last week's Gilmore Girls Fan Festival, you can still get your Gilmore on!

Guilford, Connecticut

What to do:

The Village Chocolatier

Indulge like a Gilmore with delicious chocolate at this quaint shop located on the town's greenspace.

Lulu's Chichi Boutique

In the need for a fluffy robe or cozy pajamas? Pop into Lulu's, which shares the name of Kirk's dear girlfriend.

Breakwater Books

Browse this charming bookstore and stock up on some of Rory's favorite authors like Tolstoy, Faulkner, or Twain.

Hole In The Wall

Shop for style at this non-profit consignment store home to thrifty vintage and gently-worn clothes.

Where to stay:

Tower Inn and Suites of Guilford/Madison

From $65 per night

Litchfield, Connecticut

What to do:

Ollie Pizza

Chow down on pizza at this family-operated joint or order delivery and watch a Gilmore favorite movie like Pipi Longstocking.

Bradford House Antiques & Lawrence Jeffrey Jewelers

Purchase Mrs. Kim approved rare art, vases, jewelry and more at duel antique and jewelry store on the town's green space.

West Street Grill

Take a double date to this fine dining establishment for an evening of modern American cuisine like the time Jackson, Sookie, Lorelai, and Rune went out for dinner.

Litchfield Hills Wine Market

Top your evening off with a bottle of wine and choose from more than 500 individually selected labels.

Where to stay:

The Litchfield Inn

From $109 per night

Washington Depot, Connecticut

What to do:

Washington Food Market

Pick up a "pop" at this grocery store reminiscent of Doose's Market where Rory and Dean had their first kiss after the two shared free "pop."

Marty's Cafe

On the main street of Washington, Connecticut there is no diner, unfortunately. Instead, there is a upscale cafe called Marty's with delicious pastries. While you're sipping soup for lunch at this neighborhood cafe, daydream of the days when Marty and Rory were best friends watching the film Duck Soup.

Steep Rock Reservation

Make like Luke and get in touch with nature by camping or hiking in Steep Rock Reservation, nestled along the Shepaug River surrounded by breathtaking views and beautiful hills.

Washington Art Association

While nothing will top Kirk's performance in The Festival of Living Art, stop by this 64-year-old art gallery for an exhibit and embrace your inner artist.

Where to stay:

The Mayflower Grace

From $675 per night

New Milford, CT

What to do:

The town gazebo

In between pit stops, take a break and relax in the town's green space!

Theo's Downtown Diner

Fuel up on coffee and a hearty breakfast at this pleasant diner that is strikingly similar to Luke's.

Bank Street Theater

Catch a new flick or a cult classic at this independent theater that opened in 1902.

Oriental House

Tired from a long day? Devour Chinese take out like Lorelai and Rory did oh so many times.

Where to stay:​​​​​​​

Homestead Inn

From $145 per night

Kent, Connecticut

What to do:

Black Sheep Yarn

Host your own knit-a-thon, Gilmore style! You can stock up on yarn or improve your knitting skills with a class or two at this artisan studio.

Kent Yoga & Bodyworks

Treat yourself to a luxurious massage or get in a zen state of mind with a yoga class.

SoDelicious HomeMade Bakery

As the name states, snack on homemade baked goods that are so delicious.

West Cornwall Bridge

Before ending your trip, don't forget to cruise through this classic, one-lane bridge set above the Housatonic River.

Where to stay:

Cornwall Inn

From $169 per night