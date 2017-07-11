Smart Luggage that Makes Travel a Breeze

The days of dragging a hard-to-wheel, soft (read: easy to damage) suitcase through the airport terminal are officially over, and it’s really amazing how far luggage has come in the last 10 years. It used to be impressive when your new carry-on had a pretty key lock or extra compartments, but smart luggage is blowing those old quaint features out of the water and making traveling easier than it’s ever been, plus stylish and stress-free.
Suitcases can now help you charge your iPhone—a life-saver for any of us who have ever left for the airport with your battery on 24 percent—and also let you track them (goodbye lost luggage), lock them and weigh them, all with the push of a button (and even if you’re not near your physical bag). Plus, companies are managing to keep the bags looking sleek and cool despite adding in all these extra components. We took a look at some of the chicest new options out there—it’s definitely time for an upgrade.
RELATED: InStyle's Best of Tech Awards Salute 2017's Most Stylish Gadgets
VIDEO: 4 Ways That Vacationing Increases Productivity
-
1. The Carry-On
Yes, it’s minion yellow (So cute), but we’re more focused on its built-in battery that lets you charge a USB device from wherever you are, extra important in case of flight delays.
Away | $225
-
2. Raden A22 Smart Carry On Spinner
We've touted this one before, but that's because Raden also has portable power, plus an integrated TSA lock and a mobile app that allows you to locate your case when it's not in hand.
Raden | $295
-
3. Carry-On Luggage
Yes, it has location tracking and as USB charger, but it also has a ton of not-so-techy perks: it’s collapsible, has a pull out laptop tray so you can work easier at the gate, and a 360 degree rotating handle.
Barracuda | $349
-
4. BlueSmart Black Edition 22’ Carry On Spinner
Behind this sleek black microfiber case is a GPS tracker, chargeable battery and built-in weight sensors.
Bluesmart | $599
-
5. Rimowa North America Salsa Electronic Multiwheel
This is at the higher-end price-wise but also packs a ton of smart punch. The electronic luggage tag lets you check your luggage from home or anywhere you can use your smartphone making getting through the airport extra easy.
Rimowa | $695
-
6. Geotracker Expandable Spinner
We love the mod look of this bag but it also has an app with geo-location tracker plus a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 15 days of usage.
Samsonite | $400
-
7. Space Case 1
This futuristic case calls itself the world’s smartest suitcase, and it may be onto something. It has all the bells and whistles of typical smart suitcases plus an anti-theft alert system, tamper-proof zippers, a mobile storage compartment and a digital lift-less weighing system.
Planet Traveler | $800