What Shay Mitchell Packs in Her Suitcase for a Cruise Vacation

Just one quick scroll through Shay Mitchell’s Instagram induces soaring levels of wanderlust. When she’s not living the good life in sunny L.A., the actress, author, and budding entrepreneur is jetting off to far-flung tropical destinations, most recently a cruise to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the Bahamas, where she spent her days rock climbing, surfing, and zip-lining on the ship. It makes sense then that Royal Caribbean would tap her as their first-ever “Adventurist” ambassador. “I have the adrenaline gene,” she said recently by phone. “Bringing just a swimsuit and SPF is not going to be enough.”
VIDEO: Shay Mitchell Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Vacation
Here, Mitchell shares her cruise travel essentials: a cozy sweater, socks, sunscreen, and more.
1. CONTROL CORRECTIVE SUNSCREEN SPF 30
“My facialist, Shani Darden, continually tells me how important SPF is, so I always keep a Control Corrective Oil-Free SPF with me at all times, especially in the Caribbean.”
Available at Control Corrective | $38
8. ADIDAS RUNNING SHOES
“I don’t think I have ever gone on a trip without my Adidas running shoes. Rock-climbing is much easier in sneakers.”
Available at Neiman Marcus | $85
9. COTTON CITIZEN SWEATER
“Something cozy is so important when you fly. I’m usually wearing a comfy Cotton Citizen sweater.”
Available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $195