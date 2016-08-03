25 Times Shay Mitchell Proved Her Summer Is Better Than Yours

Summer is the prime vacation season, and you’re not the only one who needs a break. The idea of travel can certainly get anyone riled up, and thankfully, there is a myriad of opportunities just waiting to be discovered. Basking in the sun in Hawaii, dancing with monkeys in Bali, taking waterfall showers in Fiji. While it may seem like it, these are not experiences taken from Travel & Leisure or backdrops for NatGeo. Nope, it’s just Shay Mitchell's impeccable Instagram feed.
Shay is known for her role as Emily on Pretty Little Liars, but when she's not on set filming, the 29-year-old actress can be found indulging herself to exotic trips around the world. Basically, she’s the closest thing we have to an IRL princess. Her hair is always perfectly styled, her fashion sense in on point, and we're pretty sure her Instagram is actually a fairy tale in disguise.
The actress is a certified wanderluster, a passion that is said to have initially sparked when the Toronto native lived in countries like Thailand and Hong Kong pursuing her modeling career. Now, she makes sure to capture her breathtaking moments and globetrotting adventures on her superglam social media platforms and YouTube series Shaycation. We've rounded up the best snaps from Shay's travels this summer, but don’t say we never warned you: these stunning shots are sure to give you major vacation envy. While you may not be able to hop on a plane and jet over to these gorgeous island nations right now, here’s to hoping Shay takes us with her one day.
1. When she killed it in a one-piece at the Nanuku Auberge Resort.
2. When she went to Rwanda and took this gorgeous beach photo.
3. When she casually laid in the sand.
4. When she shot the most aesthetic beach picture of all time.
5. When she made New York City look like a paradise.
6. When she proved she could be a daredevil.
7. When she looked absolutely flawless in Morocco.
8. When she created the most perfectly constructed ripples of all time.
9. When she casually enjoyed a glass of wine during work.
10. When she displayed this sexy backless one-piece.
11. When she sailed the Navua River in Fiji.
12. When she slayed the outfit game in Tadrai Island.
13. When she made reading time look like a luxury.
14. When she casually took a shower in a waterfall.
15. This.
16. When she proved she was queen of the jungle.
17. When she went on an adventure with her pooches.
18. When she went white river rafting in the Upper Navua Rivers.
19. When she needed her beauty sleep.
20. When she danced with monkeys in Bali.
21. When she showed us that treehouses can indeed be glamorous.
22. When she flaunted her perfect sun-kissed glow in Hawaii.
23. When she cavorted with elephants.
24. When she was a Laguna lifeguard.
25. Don't ever change Shay.