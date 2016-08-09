Up Your Selfie Game with These Instagram-Worthy Hotel Experiences

Let’s be real—capturing an obligatory moment means the fleeting exchange of awkwardly asking strangers to snap your photo. Whilst we don’t want to deny you of this joy, we get that it’s 2016 and you’d rather just take a selfie. Who needs strangers when you have selfie sticks—it’s a collapsible rod used to extend your arm range the way Inspector Gadget would if he ever needed to take a picture of himself. Brilliant.
Fortunately, there’s no need to rely on the benevolence of passerby to capture your adventures (or your best side). Once you perfect the art of taking the flawless travel selfies, the only photographer you’ll need to rely on is yourself.
Since the best way to spark buzz for a hotel is to get savvy millennials posting about it, hotels are capitalizing on the selfie craze by offering discounts to guests who post pictures of themselves at their properties. Now you can take your selfie on the go with new selfie-infused adventures and amenities at hotels and resorts around the world. In Florence, the Lungarno Collection beckons guests to take their selfie to new heights with elevator selfie stations at the collection's Continentale hotel on the way up to the hotel's rooftop bar, La Terrazza. For a selfie challenge, guests at Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire can compete in a Selfie Scavenger Hunt where groups will run around the resort with the goal of taking the ultimate selfie.
Here’s where you can indulge your inner narcissist and save on your next vacay. Grab your phone and get ready to deem yourself the selfie queen with these unforgettable experiences.
-
1. OMNI MOUNT WASHINGTON RESORT'S SELFIE SCAVENGER HUNTS
As grand as the history behind it, Omni Mount Washington Resort, located in Bretton Woods, is gracious in ambiance and generous in amenities. A favorite New England retreat for famed presidents, poets and celebrities, the hotel arouses every sense with beguiling music, refined dining and lavish décor. In their newly enacted selfie scavenger hunt, you can now explore the great Omni Mount Washington through the lens of a fun photo challenge! You will be provided with a list of ten must-see sites in the hotel, and at each location, you will need to take a selfie to be counted for that location. Prizes will be awarded for the best selfie, and for the team that completes the list the fastest. Hunts can take place on personal phones, but cameras can be provided as well.
For animal lovers, dive into the Selfie Moose Scavenger Hunt, an adventure to seek the ever-elusive North Country moose for the ultimate moose selfie. Your quest to follow the clues will lead you through the Great North Woods.
-
2. LUNGARNO COLLECTION'S ELEVATOR SELFIE STATIONS
At the Continentale Hotel in Florence, La Terrazza overlooks the Ponte Vecchio, the Arno River and the ancient domed churches—with the gorgeous Tuscany hills in the background. This panoramic lounge bar fuses the timeless ambience of Old Florence with the classy styles of the beautiful people who assemble there. As if this isn’t selfie-worthy enough, one of the hotel’s elevators, the ‘Light’ Elevator, is located on the ground level and displays a built-in iPad for guests to pose and snap an elevator selfie while taking guests up to their floor. The Portrait Firenze hotel also offers a similar service with the built-in iPad into the camel leather walls for guests to take their own self portraits.
-
3. JW MARRIOT DESERT SPRINGS’ SELFIE PACKAGE
The JW Marriott is taking a radically different approach to the unplugging experience; they encourage the traveler’s obsession with Instagram by offering “selfie sticks” at check-ins. They even offer a "Your Spring Selfie" package seasonally, not only providing a Bluetooth-enabled selfie stick—but also installing a series of selfie spots at its JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, complete with the best angles to shoot yourself in. The brand is essentially suggesting great places for self-portraits, where there is said to be ample room for employing the stick without disturbing other guests—mainly your not-so-tech-savvy grandparents who came along with you.
-
4. SYDNEY OVOLO HOTEL’S SOCIAL MEDIA LOUNGE
If you’re going to stamp your hotel as the world’s first "Instagram hotel," you need to provide guests some seriously photogenic environs to get snap-happy in. This unique boutique hotel in Australia is really enabling folks to #lovethyselfie—specifically designed with Instagrammers in mind. With a designated "selfie space" and in-room media hubs, every angle, detail, and element of the hotel has been curated to be worthy of an Instagram photograph. They even let guests with 10,000 Instagram followers stay for free.
The hotel claims that every level has a view; from a light-filled, five-story atrium—complete with an indoor tree—to lavish bathtubs and recycled timber desks in rooms, nearly every angle of the 1888 teases a photo opp. A colossal digital photo frame hangs in the reception area with a revolving digital mural of Instagram images—the best are flaunted on the hotel's walls for others to see. Those they judge to be the winners can land the photographer a free night.
-
5. DREAM DOWNTOWN–MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE HOTEL IN NYC
Situated between the Meatpacking District and Chelsea, the arts and entertainment hotel is definitely used to being the center of attention. While Dream Downtown doesn’t have a selfie experience (yet), it does dub itself the “Most Instagrammable Hotel in NYC.” With the help of loyal Insta followers, the Dream has identified the most Instagrammable moments at the hotel, including a beer can wall in the lobby, skyline views at PHD Rooftop, art installations in the Swing Room, and mirrored elevators that produce the most fantastical selfies of all time.
It is no surprise the photo-sharing social platform became the go-to for Dream Downtown’s endless photo-worthy hot spots. From the lobby to underground Electric Room nightclub and all the porthole windows in between, Dream Downtown is seriously sharing the spotlight with guests. No filter needed here.