4 Must-Stop Shops for Home Décor in San Francisco

Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other voyeuristic forms of social media (which all happen to be based in the Bay Area), home décor has become as much of an obsession for the fashion-forward as clothes, shoes and handbags. Pair the desire to decorate with the hip, cultured vibes of San Francisco, and you’ve got a recipe for a truly unique design mecca. Retail giants like Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Restoration Hardware are headquartered in S.F., which also attracts lifestyle bloggers (like Caitlin Flemming of the aptly named Sacramento Street; Erin Hiemstra of Apartment 34, and the original SF Girl By Bay), as well as print and digital publications like Dwell, Rue Magazine, and Sunset. As tech innovation flourishes in the city, so too does art and design. From micro-apartments to Pacific Heights estates, there’s no shortage of spaces to decorate — just ask the experts on the latest addition to Bravo’s real estate empire, Million Dollar Listing San Francisco. So it’s no surprise that new shops and boutiques catering to the design savvy are cropping up all the time.

Depending on your interior needs, it can be overwhelming trying to track down the perfect pieces for your place. We scoped out four of the best spots in San Francisco for home décor. From chic pottery at Heath Ceramics, to curated accessories at March, and an endless supply of fabric swatches and designer deals at Serena & Lily and One Kings Lane, we’ve got you covered from couch to credenza.