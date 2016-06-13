4 Must-Stop Shops for Home Décor in San Francisco

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.
Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other voyeuristic forms of social media (which all happen to be based in the Bay Area), home décor has become as much of an obsession for the fashion-forward as clothes, shoes and handbags. Pair the desire to decorate with the hip, cultured vibes of San Francisco, and you’ve got a recipe for a truly unique design mecca. Retail giants like Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Restoration Hardware are headquartered in S.F., which also attracts lifestyle bloggers (like Caitlin Flemming of the aptly named Sacramento Street; Erin Hiemstra of Apartment 34, and the original SF Girl By Bay), as well as print and digital publications like Dwell, Rue Magazine, and Sunset. As tech innovation flourishes in the city, so too does art and design. From micro-apartments to Pacific Heights estates, there’s no shortage of spaces to decorate — just ask the experts on the latest addition to Bravo’s real estate empire, Million Dollar Listing San Francisco. So it’s no surprise that new shops and boutiques catering to the design savvy are cropping up all the time.
Depending on your interior needs, it can be overwhelming trying to track down the perfect pieces for your place. We scoped out four of the best spots in San Francisco for home décor. From chic pottery at Heath Ceramics, to curated accessories at March, and an endless supply of fabric swatches and designer deals at Serena & Lily and One Kings Lane, we’ve got you covered from couch to credenza.
-
1. THE STUDIO AT ONE KINGS LANE
Known for reinventing the online flash sale model with its high-end home goods and designer décor deals, One Kings Lane opens a shoppable showroom at its S.F. headquarters this summer. On-site consultants walk you through four superbly styled vignettes (with goods from Matouk, Jamie Young, and more) and help you feather your nest like a pro. From seasonal switches to vintage scores, you’ll be remodeling rooms in your dreams.
633 Folsom St., Ste. 200; 415-527-2500; onekingslane.com/thestudio
-
2. MARCH
Located on posh Sacramento Street—known for its modern mix of design shops—March is filled with artful accessories for home entertaining. Its clean gray and white aesthetic allows its own line of monogram tableware and linens to shine, along with hard-to-find pieces (copper kettles, cast iron cookware, Japanese knives) by Christiane Perrochone, Azmaya and more.
3075 Sacramento St.; 415-931-7433; marchsf.com
-
3. HEATH CERAMICS
Visit the lauded ceramicist’s industrial showroom to purchase its signature dinnerware, tour its tile factory, and get a taste of local culture at its Boiler Room art exhibition space. Sip Blue Bottle Coffee and indulge in a bevy of treats from iconic S.F. baker Tartine, which opens its Manufactury at the campus this summer (take home its dishware collab as a chic memento).
2900 18th St.; 415-361-5552; heathceramics.com
-
4. SERENA & LILY DESIGN SHOP
Stop by the Serena & Lily Design Shop on Sacramento Street for all things home décor. From wallpaper to rugs to their signature fabrics, this Serena & Lily storefront has everything your inner interior designer could want. Our favorite touch is an out-of-this-world gallery wall that's sure to give you major inspiration. Whether you're an interior designer or just want your home to look like you are one, make a one-on-one appointment for personalized advice and service. Even if you're just visiting, you can place an order and have it shipped right to your front door.
3457 Sacramento St.; 415-580-7078; serenaandlily.com