4 Cool Places to See Art in San Francisco This Summer

Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.

San Francisco is one of the most artistically inclined cities in the world. It’s home to renowned fine arts museums like the de Young Museum and the Legion of Honor; the Asian Art Museum, Contemporary Jewish Museum, and Museum of the African Diaspora, among others. The City by the Bay also boasts cultural institutions like the San Francisco Ballet, Opera, and Symphony, and music venues like SFJAZZ (its annual Jazz Festival happens June 7-19 so buy your tickets now!), and the historic Fillmore auditorium. Not to mention the city's educational sights the whole family will enjoy, like the Exploratorium and California Academy of Sciences.

All are must-sees -- and reasons to keep coming back to S.F. over and over again. But there are a few spots you might miss if you’re new to S.F. that are slightly less known, but well worth a look. Whether you’re an art buff or a novice, a shopping junkie, or fan of walking tours, when you visit these four under-the-radar spots you’ll get a bit of local flavor, and a sense of the diversity that makes S.F. so unique. You might even discover the next Andy Warhol among the murals and ceramics. And you’ll definitely want to take home a souvenir or two (we just know your kitchen table is calling out for Heath’s teal blue plates).