This Colorful Pop-Up is About to Flood Your Instagram Feed

If attractions like the uber Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream tend to dominate your bucket list, get ready to add yet another experience to it. On Aug. 1, Color Factory is opening up in San Francisco, and it's an Insta-lover's dream come true!

The 12,000 square foot pop-up color experience, nestled in SF's Union Square neighborhood, is a two-story exhibition celebrating color and material that will feature 15 collaborations by lauded creators. It's the brainchild of Oh Happy Day's Jordan Ferney, along with artist Leah Rosenberg and designer Erin Jang.

Highlights of the highly photogenic space include a giant ball pit filled with 207,000 yellow balls, a 7-foot lazy susan (complete with colorful treats from local confectioneries like Chantal Guillon, Craftsman and Wolves and Doughbies), a rainbow snow globe room confetti room and so much more. And if photos are your main priority, then you're in luck. Not only is the entire space totally Insta-worthy, but there's also a room-sized selfie installation by artist Tom Stayte and six room-sized photo booth stations set up throughout the exhibition.

And to keep the fun going even after you've left the space, Color Factory has also curated a map of 17 specially-commissioned color experiences throughout San Francisco. After your visit, you can use the map to bop around the city and locate the colorful easter eggs they've hidden for you, like a pink drink from Boba Guys and a secret alley mural, among other things.

The Color Factory is located at 575 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94102. It will be on on view from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, with the possibility to extend. Tickets are available now ($32, colorfactory.co).