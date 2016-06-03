4 of the Best Places to Stay in San Francisco Right Now

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.
San Francisco is a city known for many things, and its popularity as a tourist destination has only grown over the years. You can bike across the Golden Gate Bridge, take a tour of Alcatraz Island, have a picnic in Alamo Park next to the Painted Ladies (hey, Full House fans!), and sit down for a cup of clam chowder at Fisherman’s Wharf – and that’s just the short list of must-see attractions that help define this city.
In addition to its world-famous landmarks, San Fran’s booming tech industry, arts and culture scene, and, of course, the fog (it even has a name: Karl), contribute to the allure of the City by the Bay. But with all the sights to see and things to do, you’re going to need somewhere to kick back and relax at the end of the day. Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, there’s a place to stay to suit every type of trip. We rounded up four options to make your visit one to remember, from new and cool to private and insider-only.
1. The Hot New Spot: Hotel Zeppelin
If you’re that in-the-know person friends flock to for the latest restaurant openings or hippest bars, then you’ll want to scope out the brand new Hotel Zeppelin. The sister property of the city's Hotel Zetta, Zeppelin is the newest resident of San Francisco’s vacation scene, having just opened its doors March 4. The 196-room hotel, located near Union Square, exudes a playful and psychedelic persona. With neon signs, bold wall art, black light-exposed poetry, and an epic game room, no detail was spared in the design. Our favorite features? Some rooms have vintage-inspired record players, and you can explore the city on the hotel’s collection of Martone bikes.
545 Post St.; 415-563-0303; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com
2. The Elite Club: The Battery
Looking for an uber-exclusive spot to relax? The Battery is an upscale boutique hotel and club located in San Francisco’s Jackson Square district, and almost every mover and shaker in S.F. is a member of its exclusive enclave The Club, which requires nomination and a hefty annual fee. Lucky for you though, the 14-suite hotel is available for booking by anyone, and all hotel guests have access to The Club during their stay, so you can lounge in The Library with a good book, sip cocktails at one of The Battery’s several bars, and socialize with tech execs in The Living Room. It’s your best bet if you want privacy in a posh yet unpretentious setting. Fun fact: The Battery’s library collection is comprised of works recommended by Club members and inscribed with their names.
717 Battery St.; 415-230-8000; thebatterysf.com
3. The Hippest Vibe: Phoenix Hotel
We found a hipster’s paradise in Phoenix Hotel. This retro-chic hotel in the Tenderloin district exudes all the funky, counter-culture vibes that San Francisco is famous for. Its design and décor offer an eclectic mix of mid-century modern with a heavy dose of rock 'n' roll, which may be why this motor lodge counts The Killers, Pearl Jam, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers as past guests. Rooms are bright and airy with pops of color, and one of our favorite touches is the pool with its mural of artist Francis Forlenza’s “My Fifteen Minutes.” Who knows? You may even spot the drummer from your favorite band lounging poolside.
601 Eddy St.; 800-248-9466; jdvhotels.com
4. The Budget Friendly Bet: Airbnb
If you’re looking for a budget option, Airbnb is your best bet in S.F. The company, which was founded in San Francisco in 2008, allows travelers to tailor their stay based on their exact needs. Whether you’re looking for a single room, an entire house to yourself, a pet-friendly space, or digs with a pool, you can find somewhere that allows you to spend as little or as much as you want – there really is something for everyone and every budget. We scoured the site and found our favorite S.F. pick: this bright and open one-bedroom apartment, located in the quaint Bernal Heights neighborhood with a private backyard patio, listed at just $185 per night. A bargain so good for S.F., you may not ever want to leave.