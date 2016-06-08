5 Places to Eat Now in San Francisco

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.

San Franciscans are very serious about their food. The city has always held a deep appreciation for good eats and you’ll often find long queues for any number of neighborhood eateries, from State Bird Provisions in Lower Pacific Heights to Tartine Bakery in the Mission District. In fact, S.F. is a foodie’s dream with a range of cuisines just as diverse as the city itself. Spend a day walking through Chinatown or North Beach and you’ll find a wealth of options waiting to be devoured.

The city is also filled with classic institutions that consistently churn out delicious food and good vibes. You won’t find an S.F. local who hasn’t overindulged in favorite haunts like Delfina (and its pizzeria next door) or Swan Oyster Depot.

In the last few years, the San Francisco dining scene has exploded with even more exciting and one-of-a-kind eateries. Both locals and out-of-towners are taking note. From artisanal, churn-to-order ice cream at Smitten Ice Cream to Hawaiian-NorCal fusion at Liholiho Yacht Club, tons of the city’s newbies are making waves in the food world for their unique spins on restaurant fare.

Can’t decide where to nosh on your next trip to the City by the Bay? Check out five of our favorite spots below for lunch, dinner, dessert, and everything in between.