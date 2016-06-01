5 Bakeries You Have to Try to Believe in San Francisco  

This farmers' market staple has a cult following that gathers at its Ferry Building outpost every Saturday to stock up on its speciality: pies. Founded in 2011 in an oh-so-San Francisco way -- on Kickstarter! -- the “three babes” are technically just two, Lenore and Anna, who are committed to sustainable farming practices and local, organic ingredients. Try one of their signature pies like salted honey walnut, bourbon pecan, or apricot blueberry crumble. If you miss the Saturday farmers' market, lookout for Three Babes’ brick-and-mortar shop slated later this year.

For pickup or delivery call 415.617.9774 or order online at threebabesbakeshop.com