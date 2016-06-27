Oakland Day Trip: San Francisco's Newest Shopping Destination  

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F .

Hipsters, artists, and too-cool tech workers are lapping up property in Oakland like it’s nitro coffee. Located in the East Bay, near Berkeley, Alameda, and other gorgeous cities, you can get in on this buzzy ’burb by hopping a BART train from San Francisco across the Bay. We think the best spots to score unique deals in Oakland are in the emerging shopping neighborhoods of Rockridge and Temescal. There you’ll find everything from one-of-a-kind artifacts (like the fossils and shark teeth at Esqueleto) to the largest selection of Japanese beers in the country at Umami Mart.

But before you shop, be sure to get your caffeine fix at Trouble Coffee. The Oakland location offers the same, famous toasts as its original S.F. digs (we recommend the peanut butter and honey toast) but with a more minimalist aesthetic. And after your hard day scoring only-in-Oakland deals, put your name in at Ramen Shop, one of the few ramen houses to offer a truly amazing, umami-licious vegetarian bowl. We promise, it’s worth the wait.

Next up? Treat yourself to an after-dinner treat by popping into Smitten Ice Cream next door. Smitten’s scoops are churned-to-order using liquid nitrogen and seasonal ingredients from Northern California’s organic farms (try inspired summer flavors like strawberry white balsamic). Then head back to S.F. just in time for cocktail hour. It’s a perfect way to spend a day shopping and eating like a local across the Bay Area. Below, find four of our favorite shops for baubles, beauty, gifts, and more.