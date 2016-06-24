Follow These 8 'Grammers for All Things San Francisco

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.
Whether or not we are willing to admit it, most of us are addicted to Instagram. With our phones never more than a few feet from our scroll-happy hands, Instagram has become one of the best ways to keep up on the latest news, stay in touch with friends and family, and follow the daily happenings of our favorite celebrities.
Bloggers and tastemakers have also taken their projects to the 'gram, documenting not only fashion and beauty but also lifestyle and travel, and with Instagram being the incredible resource it is, there's no easier way to scope out a new city. But where to start? To use this platform to its full advantage, we scrolled through its depths to find the best San Franciscans to follow. So whether you’re just visiting, planning to make a move, or already call this city home, we’ve got you covered. These top 'grammers will provide endless inspiration for whatever adventure you find yourself embarking upon, from must-try restaurants to the hippest bars to the most underrated sights around the city. And who knows, even if you’re a seasoned S.F. resident, you just might discover something new to love about the City by the Bay.
-
1. @juliahengel
With nearly one million followers, there's a good chance you're already following this gal, but if you're not, she's one you'll definitely want to add to your Instagram feed. Julia Hengel is the stylish blogger behind San Francisco-based Gal Meets Glam. Follow her for the best beauty and fashion inspo, as well as a peek into her travels around the globe. She's spotted above taking in her favorite view of S.F.
-
2. @KARLTHEFOG
The fog is a year-round presence in San Francisco, so it comes as no surprise that it acquired a name—Karl—and that some genius out there made him a Twitter account back in 2010, and eventually an official Instagram. With 198,000 followers, Karl is quite popular among both S.F. residents and visitors. Follow the fog for his moody scenery pics and witty captions. Fun fact: Karl was once featured in a clue on Jeopardy.
-
3. @9TO5CHIC
@9to5chic is the Instagram counterpart of the blog of the same name, run by fashionista Anh Sundstrom. We love the blogger's closeup shots that highlight her chic accessories and the textures of what she's wearing—it's all in the details! Follow for enviable yet attainable office outfit inspiration and stunning city backdrops.
-
4. @aleksandrazee
Take one look at artist Aleksandra Zee's Instagram and it's obvious how insanely talented (and rad) she is. Her large scale artwork is even featured in the offices of one of our favorite brands, Cuyana. Follow Zee for snaps of her incredible woodworks, as well as her adorable dog, Jack, and check out her full portfolio here.
-
5. @heidijswanson
When it comes to culinary endeavors, Heidi Swanson seems to do it all. She is a cookbook author, founder of the healthy foodie blog, 101 Cookbooks, and curator of kitchen and home goods shop, QUITOKEETO. Impressive, right? Follow Swanson for stunning shots of her kitchen creations that will make you want to hit the market and get cooking.
-
6. @ovaxposed
@ovaxposed is the Instagram counterpart of photographer Zachary Genteman's quirky photo project aptly entitled Parked, in which he snaps pics of vintage cars he sees throughout the city. Follow for shots of the coolest cars spotted parked along the streets of S.F., from cityscape to seaside.
-
7. @lauriearons
If you're big into weddings, Laurie Arons is your girl. As one of the top wedding planners and event designers, her photographs are some of the most swoon-worthy shots we've seen on the 'gram. Follow Arons for stunnings snaps of table settings, venue scenery, cakes that look (almost) too pretty to eat, and flowers for days.
-
8. @SPOTTEDSF
If you're looking to uncover San Francisco's best hidden gems, @spottedsf has got you covered. Local blogger Leslie Santarina has an eye for detail, and whether you're looking for a new shop to pick up all American-made goods or a cool new winery, Santarina has already found it for you. Follow for gorgeous shots of those special, under-the-radar spots around the city that you may otherwise never come across.