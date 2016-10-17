48 Hours in Reykjavik

Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive
Prepare to be inspired.
Reykjavik is not your ordinary capital. For starters, it is the home of a mere 200,000 people which is roughtly 60 percent of the population of Iceland. But this small city has a lot to offer—with bustling food, fashion, and art scenes, Reykjavik has become one of the trendiest places to visit in this part of the world. Whether you've decided to come for a weekend getaway or are having a layover, Iceland's capital and its beautiful surroundings will keep you busy and entertained. Scroll down for the best restaurants, hotels, stores, and activities in Reykjavik.
Where to Stay
Odinsve Hotel
Courtesy of Odinsve Hotel
Borg Hotel
Courtesy
Guesthouses
Getty
Where to Shop
Magnea
Courtesy
Sigga Maija
siggamaija/instagram
Kiosk
kioskreykjavik/instgram
Where to Eat
C is for Cookie
Jessica Kane
3 Frakkar
courtesy
Public House
publichousegastropub/instagram
Don't Miss
Aurora Borealis
Getty
Silfra
Getty
Dog sledding
Getty
