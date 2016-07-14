This Is How Shay Mitchell Vacations in Fiji

Ah, to be a celebrity and truly enjoy some of the finest vacations the world can offer. That was the reality for Shay Mitchell who jetted off to Fiji for a few days for a much-needed hiatus. The Pretty Little Liars star lived it up in the country ripe for adventures like zip-lining and also found time to Zen out and enjoy the breezy beautiful locale. And her 13.1 million Instagram followers were as close to the action as possible as the insta-happy Mitchell shared stunning 'gram after 'gram of her time away.

We kept a close eye on the star's Instagram and can we just say, we are ready to hit the beach ASAP. Keep scrolling to feel some supreme wanderlust and get all of the summer travel-inspo you need from Shay's best snaps.