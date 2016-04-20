You Can Now Rent Julia Child's Provençal Cottage for the Ultimate French Getaway

For those of you who pored over both volumes of Mastering the Art of French Cooking volumes I and II ($18; amazon.com, and $23; amazon.com, respectively) and watched Julie & Julia more times than you can count, there's now a way to get one step closer to the real deal. Airbnb just added La Pitchoune, Paul and Julia Child's wondrously charming cottage in Provence, France, to its roster of cool getaways. The home, purchased last November by a Colorado couple, Evie and Makenna Johnston have turned it into a culinary retreat, with long-term plans to make it a location for a cooking school. But before classes get going, for $628 a night starting in June, you too can live—if not quite cook—like Julia, and stay where culinary royalty like James Beard and M.F.K. Fisher held court.
The 1,500-square-foot bungalow is nestled in the countryside in Châteauneuf (near Cannes) and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home itself is the quintessential picture of French country life with antique furniture and bright linens, but most importantly, it has Julia's kitchen, which has remained largely untouched since she stood over the stove back in the 1970s simmering pot-au-feu. The listing is already booked solid through October, but for those of us who can't make it to Provence, the serene movie-like photos are the perfect mid-workday escape. Merci Julia!
1. The Kitchen
The walls are covered in the original pegboard and utensils that Julia used, and guests can even sear and sauté in her pots and pans from decades ago.
2. The Living Room
Perfect for entertaining, this space is drenched in bright colors and country-chic prints, and features a cozy fireplace.
3. The Patio
If you want to enjoy your home-cooked meal en plein air, the terrace looks over the gardens, which are brimming with olive trees and lavender.
4. The Pool
The pool was a later addition (long after Julia and Paul had left), but that doesn't make it look any less delightful.
5. The Master Bedroom
Taking cues from Provencale design, this sunny yellow room may be our favorite. Even better, it has access to the patio and lots of great light.
6. The Red Bedroom
The second bedroom may be petite, but it's big on style with tons of rouge toile fabrics and ornately carved furniture.
7. The Blue Bedroom
Luxe-looking furnishings and French blues and floral patterns appear in the third bedroom.