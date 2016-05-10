This Gorgeous New Photo Book Will Make You Want to Plan a Vacation ASAP

Summer is coming, and if you're sitting at your desk fantasizing about white sand and crystal-clear water, we're right there with you. Whether or not you've planned your next getaway, treat yourself to a visual escape with L.A. photographer Gray Malin's new book, Beaches ($25; amazon.com), out today. The 143-page tome features jaw-dropping aerial images of beaches in 20 cities around the world, including Sydney, Australia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Capri, Italy, shot from doorless helicopters and imbued with the artist's trademark sense of joyfulness. "My hope is to transport the viewer from their coffee table to the world's most beautiful and luxurious destinations," Malin tells InStyle. Below, five photos that'll surely give you wanderlust.