This Gorgeous New Photo Book Will Make You Want to Plan a Vacation ASAP

Summer is coming, and if you're sitting at your desk fantasizing about white sand and crystal-clear water, we're right there with you. Whether or not you've planned your next getaway, treat yourself to a visual escape with L.A. photographer Gray Malin's new book, Beaches ($25; amazon.com), out today. The 143-page tome features jaw-dropping aerial images of beaches in 20 cities around the world, including Sydney, Australia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Capri, Italy, shot from doorless helicopters and imbued with the artist's trademark sense of joyfulness. "My hope is to transport the viewer from their coffee table to the world's most beautiful and luxurious destinations," Malin tells InStyle. Below, five photos that'll surely give you wanderlust.
-
1. Bondi Beach (Sydney, Australia)
It may look relaxing from above, but Malin snapped this photo of the world-famous Bondi Beach with his feet dangling from the side of a shaking helicopter.
-
2. Pink Beach Club (Miami, Fla.)
The idea for this aerial series came to Malin when he was on a hotel balcony overlooking a pool below. “I decided to go on a helicopter above Miami, and that’s where I first discovered the geometrical beauty of beach umbrellas,” he writes.
-
3. Caribbean (Cancun, Mexico)
“Mexico never disappoints with its crystal blue water and warm white sands… it’s a vacation dreamland,” writes Malin. Judging by this shot, we’d have to agree.
-
4. Green and Red Umbrellas (Viareggio, Italy)
When Malin was flying over Italy, he was struck by the eye-catching patterns beneath him. “Every type of umbrella you could imagine in every single color you could dream of perfectly lined the sand for miles,” he writes.
-
5. SUNBATHE: LEBLON BEACH
"It's rowdy, but not crazy crowded like Copacabana beach. Carry as little as possible and enjoy your freedom. I'll even ditch my shoes and buy a pair of flip-flops on the beach."