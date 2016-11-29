The Best Pools in Paris 

Welcome to InStyle Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
Paris, how I love you. From your decadent cuisine to your incredible shopping to your charming streets, there is so much to take in on a given trip that a few days is simply never enough. Although days alone can be spent just wandering the city and surviving solely on croissants and crepes, my last trip to Paris (my 6th, to be precise) opened up my eyes to a new part of Paris not to be missed; it's pools. Unbenounced to me in trips past, most of the city's A-list hotels come equipped with a magnificent Instagram-worthy body of water hidden inside, so we've put together a guide to some of our favorites, below. After all, what's more satisfying then jumping in after a long day of shopping and site-seeing, as a little refresher before heading out for dinner? Mais oui.
-
Le Royal Monceau
Leading Hotels of the World property Le Royal Monceau's underground pool is sexy, chic, and mysterious all at once. Designed by French mastermind Phillip Starck, expect all white furniture, mirrors EVERYWHERE, and a skylight that looks right up to the outdoor patio above.
-
Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet's
Luxury property Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet's (also a Leading Hotel of the World) has an oasis hidden below the main level. Check in to take a dip in the pool, soak in the jacuzzi, or get a massage in the world class spa.
-
Mandarin Oriental
Mandarin Oriental's below-ground indoor pool is as warm as bath water (bonus) and has a hot hot hot steam room hidden at the end of the cascading wall of water.
-
The Ritz Hotel
Nothing is more exquisite than the Ritz Hotel in Paris (a member of Leading Hotels of the World), and the same can be said for their brand new swimming pool. After a hefty renovation of the entire hotel, the pool is a shining star of glamour (bonus; it's connected to a state-of-the-art fitness facilities, sauna, Turkish bath, and a gorgeous Chanel spa). Can we move in?