How to Really Dress Like a French Girl, According to a Style Blogger

Everyone wants that classic “French girl” look, but pulling it off is easier said than done. And when it comes to mastering the art of mixing stripes, designer bags, and ankle boots, who better to ask than a true Parisian? Here, style blogger Marie Gilliot of Into Your Closet sounds off on which classic trends to keep and which to toss like a day-old baguette.
1. GET A DESIGNER BAG.
“They’re expensive, but most girls will save up for one. Chanel is the most classic.”
2. WEAR A STRIPED SHIRT.
“A Breton shirt is the definition of chic. I have a dozen in my wardrobe. Most of the stylish girls also go for men’s button-downs.”
3. GO AU NATUREL (SOMETIMES WITH A RED LIP, TOO).
“It’s all about light foundation, a bit of blush, and mascara. Not all the women like red lipstick, but most of the young trendy girls do. It adds that finishing touch.”
4. DITCH THE BERET.
“Only tourists wear them. Instead, we like messy hair for an effortless vibe. I hate when my hair looks too perfect.”
5. EMBRACE SKINNY JEANS.
“Pair them every day with pretty but comfortable shoes, like ankle boots, if you want the Parisian look.”
—With reporting by Christina Pérez