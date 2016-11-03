A Brief History of the Macaron (and Where to Order Them Online)

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
For the uninitiated, the macaron (not to be confused with the similarly named coconut-flavored treat, macaroon) is an elegant and airy meringue confection born in bakeries of Italy and perfected in the patisseries of Paris. It was originally a single-layered crumble until the 20th century, when a man named Pierre Desfontaines, the second cousin of Ernest Ladurée, decided to add cream and attach two macaron cookies together ... et voilà! The macaron was born.
The sweet treats have since been embraced by elite leading ladies onscreen (see: Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and Marie Antoinette in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film). Now, you can have them delivered right to your door from pastry shops across the globe.
VIDEO: How to Make Perfect Macarons
Shop six of our favorites below.
-
1. Dana’s Bakery
Try unusual flavors like caramel apple, cornbread, and fruity cereal, and check back each month for seasonally-appropriate offerings.
Available at Dana’s Bakery | $30/Box of 12
-
-
3. TOUT SWEET
Psst, this San Fran bakery’s latest flavor—fresh raspberries with a touch of hibiscus—tastes as good as it looks.
Available at Tout Sweet | $30
-
4. Sucré
Hailing from the magical city of New Orleans, this sweet boutique offers incredibly unique (not to mention delicious) macarons. We suggest sampling the new Sazerac and absinthe flavors and taking home the signature box (above).
Available at Sucré | $30/Box of 15
-
5. Chantal Guillon
Ever wanted to schedule a macaron-making party for your friends or family? You can learn everything about baking these Parisian delights from start to finish at this Cali patisserie. Or, if you’re not in the mood to craft, just take these home.
Available at Chantal Guillon | $14/Box of 6
-
6. Bottega Louie
If you’re in L.A., make sure the highly Instagrammable restaurant and café Bottega Louie is a stop on your list. But if the West Coast isn’t on your radar, enjoy a taste of Paris wherever you may be.
Available at Bottega Louie | $38/Box of 15