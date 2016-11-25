11 Places You Need to Visit in Paris, According an Insider

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now .

Ah, Paris. There are few places in the world that are more charming or romantic. But with a city chock full of countless shops, hotels, restaurants, and patisseries, it can be difficult to narrow down your list to the must-sees—even with the most comprehensive guidebook. That's why we turned to La Vie Ann Rose blogger Angie Niles, who shares inside tips for the City of Light in her travel guide book, Bright Lights Paris ($16; amazon.com), which reads like a first-person itinerary from the chic French friend you never had. Here, she offers 11 of her favorite spots, and why they're worth your time. Bon voyage, ladies.