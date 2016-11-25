11 Places You Need to Visit in Paris, According an Insider

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
Ah, Paris. There are few places in the world that are more charming or romantic. But with a city chock full of countless shops, hotels, restaurants, and patisseries, it can be difficult to narrow down your list to the must-sees—even with the most comprehensive guidebook. That's why we turned to La Vie Ann Rose blogger Angie Niles, who shares inside tips for the City of Light in her travel guide book, Bright Lights Paris ($16; amazon.com), which reads like a first-person itinerary from the chic French friend you never had. Here, she offers 11 of her favorite spots, and why they're worth your time. Bon voyage, ladies.
-
1. Le Bon Marché
"The perfect place to Frenchify your wardrobe. You'll find under-the-radar Parisian pieces that you won't see in the States, like cashmere sweaters by Alexandra Golovanoff Tricots and handmade clutches by Preciously Paris. Stay for lunch, get a manicure, and stop by La Grande Épicerie for their new line of gourmet products from honey to tapenade."
24 Rue de Sèvres, 331-4439-8000; lebonmarche.com
-
2. TREIZE
"At the end of this discreet courtyard, you'll find chef Laurel Sanderson's cozy eatery, where she mixes fresh French vegetables and herbs with old Southern traditions to create intoxicating breakfast food. Reservations are a must for weekend brunch."
16 Rue des Saints-Pères; treizebakeryparis.com
-
3. Le Dalí at Le Meurice
"If you've ever dreamed of living in a French palace, look no further than afternoon tea and pastries at Le Meurice. From fresh-out-of-the-oven madelines to stunning tarte creations that change with the season, chef Cedric Grolet's magnificent dessert creations will make your eyes sparkle with each bite."
228 Rue de Rivoli, 331-4458-1044; dorchestercollection.com
-
4. Darphin Vendôme Institute
"When you're in need of some post-flight pampering, book a facial at the skin care brand's luxurious spa. This hidden treasure near Place Vendôme can be found down a quiet courtyard in the bustling second arondissement. You'll want to stay for tea as French gourmet tea company Mariage Frères has created an exclusive blend based on their cult product, 8-Flower Nectar Oil ($92; amazon.com)."
350 Rue Saint Honoré, 331-4703-1770; darphin.com
-
5. SABBIA ROSA
"French women are known for many things, including an appreciation for fine lingerie and perfectly fitting bras. Get both while sipping a glass of champagne at this life-sized jewel box boutique."
73 Rue des Saints-Pères; 331-4548-8837
-
6. SCARAMOUCHE
"Satisfy your ice cream craving with the countryside flavors of Provence. At this hole-in-the-wall shop, you'll find decadent, rich homemade ice cream bursting with the tastes of the season, including lavender honey and thyme, black currant, saffron, and black winter truffle."
22 Rue la Vieuville, 339-5248-4251; glaces-scaramouche.com
-
7. CLOVER
"You'll be surrounded by chic Parisians in chef Jean-Francois Piège's intimate 20-seat restaurant. While he's known for his health-conscious dishes, he masterfully blends so much flavor into each one that everything still tastes decadent. Treat yourself to the nightly tasting menu, which will be a culinary experience that you'll never forget."
5 Rue Perronet, 331-7550-0005; clover-paris.com
-
8. CHRISTOPHE ROBIN
"The famed colorist's all-natural products will leave your hair looking smooth and sleek. Make sure to book a regenerating treatment—it hydrates, protects, and adds shine—and bring the salon experience home with Robin's new line of signature candles and teas."
16 Rue Bachaumont, 331-4020-0283; christophe-robin.com
-
9. Jean-Charles Rochoux
"A truly unique experience among the many chocolatiers in Paris. Rochoux's chocolate-sculpted creatures, historical figures, and even holiday Santa Clauses are all made by hand downstairs. Bring home pralines, truffles, and chocolate bars for loved ones. I never leave without a jar of Hazelnut and Forest Strawberry Chocolate Spread ($12; jcrochoux.com)."
16 Rue d'Assas, 331-4284-2945; jcrochoux.com
-
10. La Bourse et La Vie
"Chef Daniel Rose brings back the traditional bistro in his small but inviting space. Leek vinaigrette and pot-au-feu [aka french beef stew] have never tasted so good. Same goes for his warm crème fraiche oysters."
12 Rue Vivienne, 331-4260-0883; labourselavie.com
-
11. Maison Francis Kurkdjian
"A lovely light-filled boutique by perfume master Francis Kurkdjian, whose fragrances are as elegant as they are exotic."
7 Rue des Blancs Manteaux, 331-4271-7676; franciskurkdijan.com