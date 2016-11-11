INSTYLE HEARTS PARIS

9 Movies Set in Paris That'll Make You Want to Book a Flight ASAP

9 Movies Set in Paris That'll Make You Want to Book a Flight ASAP
Sony Pictures Classics; 20th Century Fox Film Corp.; Courtesy of The Everett Collection
November 10, 2016 @ 7:00 PM
BY: Shalayne Pulia
Intro Deck: 

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.

Ah, Paris. The City of Love's effortlessly charming backdrop, from the iconic Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées, has set the scene for countless romantic films. Scroll through the list below to see our favorite nine that'll transport you straight there. Bon voyage!

VIDEO: 11 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in November

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top