9 Movies Set in Paris That'll Make You Want to Book a Flight ASAP

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
Ah, Paris. The City of Love's effortlessly charming backdrop, from the iconic Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées, has set the scene for countless romantic films. Scroll through the list below to see our favorite nine that'll transport you straight there. Bon voyage!
-
1. BEFORE SUNSET
This sequel to Richard Linklater's 1995 drama Before Sunrise picks up nine years after Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) spend a spontaneous romantic evening together in Vienna. The duo reunites in Paris to see if they should pursue their second chance at love.
-
2. RATATOUILLE
This cult animated film follows a master chef rat (hence the title) and his human sous chef as they strive to impress a curmudgeonly food critic at a famous Parisian restaurant. Mayhem, romance, drama, and hilarity ensue.
-
3. AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
The 1951 Academy Award-winning film that inspired a modern Broadway musical follows Gene Kelly (Jerry Mulligan), an American ex-GI who falls in love with the same woman (Leslie Caron) as his friend. As the inevitable love triangle develops, you can catch a few glimpses of the gorgeous Parisian set as a backdrop.
-
4. PARIS, JE T'AIME
This compilation film brought together 18 incredible international directors, who each starred in different vignettes featuring actors from Natalie Portman to Elijah Wood.
-
5. MOULIN ROUGE!
Nicole Kidman won a Golden Globe in 2001 for her lead role as the Moulin Rouge burlesque club’s brightest star who attracts the love of a poet and lust of a jealous duke. And the film itself also scooped up two additional statues, too.
-
6. MIDNIGHT IN PARIS
Magic happens at midnight for Owen Wilson, who plays Gil Pender, an aspiring novelist transported back in time to the Jazz Age, where he schmoozes with Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Picasso, and more.
-
7. HUGO
Young Hugo, an orphan living in the walls of a 1930s Parisian train station, attempts to solve a mystery that was left by his late father. The film earned a whopping five Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects, Sound Editing, Production Design, and Sound Mixing.
-
8. FUNNY FACE
Audrey Hepburn stars in this comedy musical-romance, where she travels to Paris with a photographer who tries to help her reach all-star model potential. A classic.
-
9. JULIE & JULIA
Amy Adams's character Julie Powell ambitiously attempts to tackle every recipe in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking ($20; amazon.com), in this 2009 film. Meryl Streep nabbed a Golden Globe for her masterful portrayal of the iconic chef.