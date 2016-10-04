Stay at (and Shop!) This New Boutique Hotel in Venice Beach, California

The bedding gurus at Parachute Home probably haven't been getting much sleep lately, and that's because they've been working on something big. The company, which sells super-soft duvets, sateen sheets and fluffy towels, is launching The Parachute Hotel today, a 2,200-square foot space atop its California-cool showroom on Rose Avenue in Venice.

The totally shoppable one-bedroom penthouse showcases the brand's luxe linens, along with covetable furniture and decor from like-minded, small-scale brands like Boho by Lauren and Chris Earl. The space is styled by Scott Horne and Peter Dolkas who are interior prop stylists by trade, so they know how to make a space picturesque.

"Each piece was carefully considered, creating something utterly unique but at the same time familiar to the Parachute aesthetic," Horne says. The bohemian apartment is packed with eye-catching finds that echo the artisan quality of the bedding. Parachute Home's founder Ariel Kaye wanted the space to be able to function as both a stylish retreat for couples and an event space for 30 people, which made the decorating a fun challenge. Scroll through to check out each expertly curated room.