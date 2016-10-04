Stay at (and Shop!) This New Boutique Hotel in Venice Beach, California

The bedding gurus at Parachute Home probably haven't been getting much sleep lately, and that's because they've been working on something big. The company, which sells super-soft duvets, sateen sheets and fluffy towels, is launching The Parachute Hotel today, a 2,200-square foot space atop its California-cool showroom on Rose Avenue in Venice.
The totally shoppable one-bedroom penthouse showcases the brand's luxe linens, along with covetable furniture and decor from like-minded, small-scale brands like Boho by Lauren and Chris Earl. The space is styled by Scott Horne and Peter Dolkas who are interior prop stylists by trade, so they know how to make a space picturesque.
"Each piece was carefully considered, creating something utterly unique but at the same time familiar to the Parachute aesthetic," Horne says. The bohemian apartment is packed with eye-catching finds that echo the artisan quality of the bedding. Parachute Home's founder Ariel Kaye wanted the space to be able to function as both a stylish retreat for couples and an event space for 30 people, which made the decorating a fun challenge. Scroll through to check out each expertly curated room.
-
1. Living Room
The modular leather sofa was a custom piece to fit the vast space. The rest of the room is decked out in buyable finds like the copper stool from Hem and striped poufs made from palm fiber from L’aviva Home.
-
2. Dining Room
On the other side of the living room is a casual dining area where guests can enjoy their breakfast next to floor-to-ceiling windows at the marble-topped tulip table. The dining chairs are from Direct from Mexico.
-
-
4. Bedroom
Parachute Home shows off its own picks in the bedroom, like the best-selling Percale Venice Bedding Set and Essential Quilt. The sculptural Dansk Bed by furniture designer Chris Earl frames the cozy bedding and Katy Skelton's shapely leather-strapped Safari Bench sits at the foot of the bed.
-
5. Kitchen
Everything in the open kitchen has been carefully curated by the designers, from the artful cereal bowls (also made by Chris Earl) to the sleek black bar stools that intentionally pop against the gray backdrop of the island and cabinets.
-
6. TERRACE
The dining room and patio create the perfect indoor/outdoor atmosphere. The designers juxtaposed industrial pieces (the aluminum dining table) with textured furnishings like the rattan peacock chairs. Plus there’s tons of space to soak up that California sun on the West Elm Portside Sectional or CB2 chaise lounge chair.