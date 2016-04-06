Yes, You Can Actually Stay in Leo DiCaprio's Palm Springs Home—Find Out How

Visitors come for the dry, desert heat, the picturesque palm tree-lined streets, and the poolside lounging at hip hotels. And given Palm Springs’ close proximity to Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that Hollywood’s rich and famous have been flocking here for decades, too—some even calling it home. Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Liberace are just a few of the bold-faced names who have inhabited the quaint desert town over the years.
Now vacationers can experience the life of a star in the sunny oasis. Many Palm Springs pads currently or formerly owned by celebrities are available to rent—that’s right, you can actually sleep in Leo’s bed! We rounded up the three rentable star homes we’d most like to stay in. Some of the price tags are steep, but if you’re looking for a getaway with your girls (bachelorette parties are popular in Palm Springs!) or a romantic weekend with your honey, it’s worth the splurge. Just take a look...
1. Villa Carmelita: Sonny & Cher’s Love Nest
The 1940s actor Joseph Cotten was the original owner of this stunning Spanish-style estate, but it most famously served as a warm-weather retreat for pop-folk duo Sonny and Cher. With five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the ultra-secluded home sleeps 12 people and is perfect for a girls’ weekend or a family reunion. According to Villa Carmelita’s listing on Airbnb, amenities include fountains in the courtyard, a fully stocked gourmet kitchen, handmade terra cotta floors, spa-like bathrooms, and a pool complete with outdoor showers, Jacuzzi, and fireplace. Rentals start at $900 per night.
2. Twin Palms Estate: Frank Sinatra’s Famous Digs
This mid-century masterpiece has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a pool house, but what makes this property truly special is the presence of Sinatra's personal touch. It was the first home he purchased after making it big, so there’s a lot of history within these walls. The crooner’s original recording studio is still standing, and the residence is sprinkled with memorabilia. One of the home’s most famous features is the grand piano-shaped swimming pool in the backyard. Who wouldn't want to be able to say they swam in the same pool as Sinatra? Twin Palms is available to rent starting at $2,600 per night.
3. 432 Hermosa: Leo’s Luxurious Modern Abode
Looking for the vacation home to end all vacation homes? We may have found the answer. Designed in 1964 by star-chitect Donald Wexler, this impressive estate was originally built for actress and singer Dinah Shore, but the property’s latest owner is newly minted Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. The 7,022-square foot “compound,” as it’s commonly referred to, is located on 1.3 acres and boasts six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a one-bedroom guesthouse, tennis court, and a pool, among other fancy features. While the home still encompasses its original style and structure, renovations have elevated the property to the height of modern elegance. So why, exactly, is DiCaprio renting out his home? Curbed reports that it may just be that he's too busy to actually live in it. A starting rate of $4,500 per night will have you lounging poolside in luxury fit for, well, a star.