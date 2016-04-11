Bliss-Out Post-Coachella at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage Spa

After rocking out to your favorite bands at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during the next two weekends, we suggest clocking in some R&R in nearby Rancho Mirage, where you’ll find the newly rebuilt, must-visit Spa at the Ritz-Carlton.

A stunning sanctuary carved into natural rock, the two-story mountainside haven features 25,000 square feet of outdoor venues and 15 rooms in which to get pampered—perfect for unwinding after a hectic weekend. While you’re at it, take advantage of the spa’s breathtaking outdoor lounge with spots to meditate.

Courtesy of the Ritz Spa

Full of next-level indulgence, the spa's desert-inspired treatment menu uses indigenous herbs, warm desert stones, and healing clays for a truly unique experience. Book Spirit of the Mountains, a 100-minute, $330 massage that features a detoxifying wrap using indigenous plants. It’s designed to cleanse, calm, and soothe the body and mind. Add on a Moroccan Oil scalp treatment for good measure.

Score a day pass for $85 ($50 if you’re a hotel guest) to access hydrotherapy showers, hot and dry steam rooms, and a fitness center. But if you wait until after 3 p.m.—if you can hold out—the price drops to $35.

Trust us, you’ll need full-on pampering after three days of fun in the sun at Coachella!

Coachella runs from April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24. For more information on Rancho Mirange call 760-321-8282 or visit ritzcarlton.com.