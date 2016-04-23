Coachella’d Out? Take a Break at These Palm Springs Spots

Take in the stunning views of Coachella Valley as you ascend two and a half miles up the cliffs of Chino Canyon in the world’s largest rotating tram car. We like to think of it as a hike, without doing any actual hiking, which is perfect after an exhausting weekend at the festival. If you are feeling up for a trek, there are over 50 miles of trails at the top of the ride. Or kick back and catch spectacular sunset views while dining at Peaks restaurant. (The last tram ride down is at 9:45 p.m.)

1 Tram Way; 760-325-1449