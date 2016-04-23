Coachella’d Out? Take a Break at These Palm Springs Spots

There’s no arguing that Coachella can be one of the most fun weekends of the year—and also downright exhausting. With concerts lasting all day, and parties lasting all night, plus an energy-sucking concoction of desert heat and nonstop dancing, you’re sure to need a break at some point. Unbeknownst to many festival-goers, there are a number of fun, relaxing things to do in the Palm Springs area when you want to step away from the crowds. We rounded up five of our favorite non-Coachella activities for when you hit your music festival max.
-
1. Moorten Botanical Garden
If you’re looking for a picturesque and relaxing way to spend an afternoon, hit this dreamy desert oasis. The private arboretum is home to more than 3,000 varieties of plants, and its Cactarium features a collection of rare flora and cacti from around the globe. Read: this may be one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Palm Springs!
1701 S. Palm Canyon Dr.; 706-327-6555
-
2. Palm Springs Art Museum
Coachella weekend doesn’t have to just be about the music scene. If you’re looking for a dose of culture, swing by the Palm Springs Art Museum. Aside from soaking up the air-conditioning, spend an afternoon reveling in the paintings, glasswork, sculpture, and photography. Exhibitions include pieces from famous artists like Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, and even Picasso.
101 N. Museum Dr.; 760-322-4800
-
3. Desert Hills Premium Outlets
Many people don’t realize that just 20 minutes west of Palm Springs lies a shopping mecca that’s home to 180 top designer stores. While the streets of downtown Palm Springs are lined with local shops and boutiques, the Desert Hills outlets are perfect for a short day trip to hit fashion heavyweights such as Jimmy Choo, Armani, and Tory Burch. Head back to Coachella in your new designer duds—no one needs to know you snagged them at a discount!
48400 Seminole Dr., Cabazon, Calif.; 951-849-6641
-
4. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Take in the stunning views of Coachella Valley as you ascend two and a half miles up the cliffs of Chino Canyon in the world’s largest rotating tram car. We like to think of it as a hike, without doing any actual hiking, which is perfect after an exhausting weekend at the festival. If you are feeling up for a trek, there are over 50 miles of trails at the top of the ride. Or kick back and catch spectacular sunset views while dining at Peaks restaurant. (The last tram ride down is at 9:45 p.m.)
1 Tram Way; 760-325-1449
-
5. Well Spa at Miramonte Resort
Dehydrated after endless nights, scorching days and bottomless tequila shots? Head to the Well Spa at the newly refurbished Miramonte Resort in Indian Wells, as our West Coast Bureau Chief, Glynis Costin, recently did. She recommends trying the “Quench,” a 60-minute hydrating body treatment using shea butter from head-to-toe. Or, if you really need to detox, go for the “Purifying Body Wrap,” which includes an exfoliation and soothing masque to draw out impurities. For a more fun and funky experience, try the “Pittura Festa.” Meant for couples or friends, this artsy experience includes a private outdoor room with a colorful palette of therapeutic muds and paint brushes to get creative with. It all ends with a warm shower followed by a 60-minute massage.
45000 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells, Calif.; 760-341-2200