Can’t Make It to Coachella? Follow These 7 Celebrities at the Festival Instead

Coachella is one of those FOMO-inducing events that happens this time of year. Now known for its fashion scene as much as it is for its live music, the week-long festival also boasts awesome pool parties, warm desert weather, and ample celebrity sightings. If you happen to be sitting this one out, repeat after us: "No 'Chella, no problem." We’ve rounded up the seven best festival style stars to follow so you can feel like part of the action.