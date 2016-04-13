Can’t Make It to Coachella? Follow These 7 Celebrities at the Festival Instead

Coachella is one of those FOMO-inducing events that happens this time of year. Now known for its fashion scene as much as it is for its live music, the week-long festival also boasts awesome pool parties, warm desert weather, and ample celebrity sightings. If you happen to be sitting this one out, repeat after us: "No 'Chella, no problem." We’ve rounded up the seven best festival style stars to follow so you can feel like part of the action.
-
1. Kate Bosworth
Sartorial royalty, Kate Bosworth not only kills it with her outfits, her hairstyles are next level, too. This braided center part she rocked at last year’s festival was one of the major beauty moments spotted on Coachella's polo grounds, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got planned this time around.
-
2. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell often attends Coachella with her Pretty Little Liars co-stars (two years ago it was Ashley Benson, above). Plus, her wavy hair, oversize sunglasses, and statement necklace make for the perfect festival look—all qualifications for our must-follow list.
-
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whitely hit the festival last year in the whimsical white Chloe dress of our dreams, while hanging with friends like Kate Bosworth and stylist Cher Coulter. We can’t wait to see what outfits the British beauty will have on rotation this year.
-
4. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is one of our favorite stars to follow. Spotted at Coachellas past rocking flower crowns, crochet crop tops, face paint, boho jewelry, and “mermaid hair,” as she called it in the photo above, one thing’s for sure: this festival darling has the Coachella look down.
-
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger and beau Joshua Jackson are frequenters of the festival, and Kruger’s looks are well documented. But we follow her Instagram for the behind-the-scenes shots you won’t see in paparazzi pics, including her hanging with friends, as seen above, and playing backyard bocce ball.
-
6. Jamie Chung
The stylish actress and blogger is another Coachella veteran who loves attending poolside fashion events as much as the actual concerts. Follow her for snaps of the best events and what she’s wearing to them—she’s sure to give you outfit inspiration for days.
-
7. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio is another star who loves to document her Coachella experience on Instagram, whether it’s splashing around in the pool or getting in some quality girl time. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is sure to be seen at the festival again this year with her enviable #girlsquad.