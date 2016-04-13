InStyle Hearts Palm Springs

Can’t Make It to Coachella? Follow These 7 Celebrities at the Festival Instead

Can’t Make It to Coachella? Follow These 7 Celebrities at the Festival Instead
Instagram
April 13, 2016 @ 4:00 PM
BY: Tessa Trudeau

Coachella is one of those FOMO-inducing events that happens this time of year. Now known for its fashion scene as much as it is for its live music, the week-long festival also boasts awesome pool parties, warm desert weather, and ample celebrity sightings. If you happen to be sitting this one out, repeat after us: "No 'Chella, no problem." We’ve rounded up the seven best festival style stars to follow so you can feel like part of the action. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top