The 5 Best Spots in Palm Springs to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

Palm Springs oozes midcentury modern vibes—from the swanky hotels to the famous houses that line neighborhood streets (like Frank Sinatra’s old abode, which you can actually rent). But did you know that the city is also famous for its collection of vintage furniture shops specializing in 1950s style? Where do you think Leonardo DiCaprio goes to furnish his desert digs?
The city is overflowing with covetable secondhand décor—from teak credenzas to Herman Miller lounge chairs—expertly curated by knowledgeable local boutique owners. Looking for a souvenir to stuff in your suitcase? You’ll also find smaller items like sculptures, lamps, books, and other knick knacks that are worthy of space on your mantel. And inventory constantly changes since most items are one-of-a-kind, so a midcentury couch or unique piece of art will set you apart from your catalog-shopping friends. Scroll through our top picks below.
1. Hedge
This go-to for midcentury modern furniture may be nestled in an unassuming strip mall in Cathedral City, but its inventory packs a punch. Specializing in lighting, ceramics, and upscale furniture from the '50s and beyond, owners Charles Pearson and Thomas Sharkey are as charming as their enchanting store's merch. They’ll help you find the statement pieces of your dreams, like original Knoll chairs or a mint-condition Milo Baughman sofa.
68-929 Perez Rd., Ste. F, Cathedral City; 760-770-0090; hedgepalmsprings.com
2. A La Mod
This giant showroom offers more than the usual midcentury lineup, and every nook and cranny is filled with something unique, from garden pottery to folk art and ceramic vases from various decades. Customers flock to the space for its large scale sectionals, steel sculptures, and statement credenzas. Recent shoppers include Anne Hathaway and Leonardo DiCaprio (though he only browsed).
844 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; 760-327-0707; alamod768.com
3. Modern Way
This vintage hub has been in business for 17 years and is filled with tried and true midcentury gems that ooze Palm Springs charm. Think brightly hued sofas, unique stereo systems, decorative art, and outdoor patio furniture. You’ll walk in the central downtown shop and feel transported to another era. Good luck leaving without scooping up an Eames original piece!
745 N. Palm Canyon Dr; 760-320-5455; psmodernway.com
4. JP Denmark
You’ll be transported to Scandinavia in this secondhand haven founded by vintage pros Judy and Jes Pedersen (hence the name “JP Denmark”). They import all of their furniture from Denmark and then reupholster the pieces in the United States. Selections include Danish modern teakwood and rosewood furniture from the '50s and '60s, lighting, area rugs, and ceramics. Visit this boutique and Hedge in one shopping trip—they’re in the same strip mall.
68-929 Perez Rd., Ste. N, Cathedral City; 760-408-9147; jpantik.com
5. Bon Vivant
This secondhand shop is a colorful feast for the eyes, selling a wide variety of decorative and collectable home furnishings that span the 1930s to the 1980s. You'll find eclectic pottery, modern glass, midcentury sculptures, and metal art work in every hue imaginable.
766 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; 760-534-3197; gmcb.com