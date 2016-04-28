The 3 Best Shops in Palm Springs to Get Your Vintage Designer Fashion Fix

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Palm Springs! Throughout the month of April, we'll be highlighting our favorites in the area, from the best places to dig for buried vintage treasures to where to find all the cool kids in town for the city's myriad music and film festivals. See everything we're loving about Palm Springs right now.
Palm Springs, Calif., knows a thing or two about perma-sun and uber-relaxing days, but shoppers take note: the desert town is also a treasure trove of vintage boutiques. Schedule a swim break in the late afternoon when the sun is less intense and seek out the hidden shops full of fashionable items waiting to be discovered (and worn poolside, of course).
You’ll find a wealth of vintage options to suit your taste, from basic secondhand goods (tees, denim, and resortwear) to high-end designer pieces (Alexander McQueen dresses, rare Chanel accessories). With so many vintage and consignment boutiques in the area, which ones are the best to rifle through? We’ve rounded up our favorite spots for your next visit to Palm Springs, so carve out time for these can’t-miss vintage shops and scoop up one-of-a-kind treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
1. The Fine Art of Design
Founded in 2011 by shop owners Nicolas Delgado and Luisa Marielli, this boutique’s extensive collection of vintage designer pieces is unrivaled in the Coachella Valley. Racks are lined with gems ranging from 1990s Alexander McQueen velvet dresses to '70s sequined Halston wraps straight from the golden age of disco. The shop sources mainly from chic Palm Springs locals, who sell and consign their collected fashions. You’re bound to find something for your next soirée. Even Zoe Kazan and Rose McGowan are fans of the store’s high-quality pieces.
73717 CA-III, Palm Desert; 760-565-7388; thefineartofdesign.com
2. The Frippery
You’ll find a poolside outfit in no time at this downtown spot that curates mod and bohemian looks from the '70s, '80s, and early '90s. Make your way here for printed caftans and tunics, oversize hats, sash wrap belts, peasant blouses, and gauze dresses. What else could you possibly need for the Palm Springs sunshine?
664 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; Palm Springs; 760-699-5365; thefrippery.com
3. Route 66 West
A jewelry lover’s paradise, this petite boutique offers a seemingly infinite collection of retro bakelite and acrylic bracelets, crystal brooches, and designer pieces from Chanel, Christian Lacroix, and more. Book time with owner Matt Burkholz to get a personalized shopping experience that’s even more memorable than what’s on display.
465 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; Palm Springs;760-322-6669; rubylane.com