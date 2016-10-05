Padma Lakshmi Wants to Help You Eat Your Way Through Bali

Most of us want to visit Bali for its coral reefs and gorgeous white sand beaches, but it turns out there's a lot more to the Indonesian island than just pretty landscapes. And Padma Lakshmi knows all about it—sea food.

"In Bali, the fish is so fresh and the vegetables and fruits are gorgeous," the TV host told Food & Wine magazine. "Plus, you often have a multitude of cuisines in the same restaurant, and they're all delicious. If you order shellfish, they'll ask, 'Do you want Japanese, Thai or Indonesian?'"

Not that we needed any persuasion to book a winter escape to the island but Lakshmi's stamp of approval definitely did it for us.

And speaking of food, if you are interested in exploring more of Bali's flavors (and the rest of the world), you should definitely check out Lakshmi's new Book, The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs: An Essential Guide to the Flavors of the World, a comprehensive guide to spices.

The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs releases today!! Here's a picture of the cover. I'm so excited for you guys to finally be able to read it!!! Link to order in my bio. A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Oct 4, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Lakshmi told Food & Wine that she wrote the book because she loves trivia about ingredients. Need proof? "Take sumac: Native Americans relied on it to treat coughs," she said.

We may be nerdy, but we find this fascinating.