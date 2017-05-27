How Celebrity Colorist Riawna Capri Packs for a Tropical Escape

For our Packing List series, women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.
Colorist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon Riawna Capri is constantly booked, between serving L.A.’s who’s-who and her celebrity clientele. Known for her perfect platinum blonde jobs (she’s the one who transformed Jennifer Lawrence), her roster includes Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, who have also become close friends. The busy colorist recently took a well-deserved birthday trip to a small island near Bali, and we have all the details on her packing list.
Read on for the details!
Where To?
A birthday trip to Sumba, a little island an hour flight from Bali. We stayed at this incredible place called Nihiwatu. We had fun adventures like surfing, fishing, and treetop yoga, yet got a massage every other day, spent an entire day at an outdoor spa overlooking the ocean and managed to stay chill the entire time. My favorite part about my new little slice of paradise is the entire resort gives back to the community via the Sumba Foundation. They cured malaria there for the community, created a clean water source, serve a weekly lunch, and created education programs, just to name a few. So not only did I get to relax on my vacay, I can know that part of my cost to stay there and the activities go back to the people.
Over-Packer or Under-Packer?
Usually an over-packer, all crammed in a tiny carryon. But for this trip, less was more, and I love to buy new things at rad faraway locations.
Best Packing Advice
Always wear your biggest shoes on the plane as well as your biggest jacket or two. It's hot sometimes but you can just hang it over your backpack strap at the airport and have SO much more room to cram in the carryon. Also, before rolling your clothes, (because that really is the best way to maximize space, my BFF Nikki Lee taught me that. Put your toiletry bag in first, then pack your clothes. Lastly, my favorite trick I came up with myself, is to take all your underwear and wrap 2-3 hair ties around them all. That way 1) you never have runaway panties all over your suitcase 2) you always know which are clean 3) you have extra hair ties and know extra where they are! I always use the laundry bag at the hotel for dirty clothes so I don't have to sort it at home.
Other Destination Essentials?
Sunnies! I love Sunday Somewhere and Quay Australia. You can have so many different options and they aren't too in case you lose them, as I usually do on adventures. And very important are my Beats cordless earphones for my music walking through the airport and on the plane if there is a crying baby or I am catching up on emails. I rarely watch movies; I like to watch Ted Talks or the "How Is It Made" dorky science programs.
About Your Baggage...
I brought a solid carry on and a backpack! I hate checking in luggage, especially with any plane changes. Right now I am loving Herschel luggage! I have a matching set of all 3 sizes in heather grey and I get compliments every time I use 'em.
Vacation Beauty:
Less is more when you’re on vacay. You want to look fresh but not completely done up. My beauty routine is: Kate Somerville: Nourish Daily Moisturizer cream, Quench Face serum, Age Arrest eye cream, and Daily Reflector SPF. I never do a full face of makeup on vacation, just Tom Ford foundation stick using a buffer brush for spot treatments, under eyes and nose area, Kevin Aucoin bronzer, Hourglass eyebrow pencil, Peter Thomas Roth bronzing sunscreen powder, and Dior rose lip balm with SPF. No mascara—too much water—my secret is lash extensions before every vacation.
Hair wise: For Bali I decided to get super long mermaid extensions, so it would air dry and be that perfect beachy wave. I fell in love with them and definitely am going to keep them for a while! I used my Rare Marula oil 3-in-1 styler cream, cocktailed with their Style Perfecting Serum on wet hair and that's it. I braided it and did high ponies and simply let it be.
-
In Your Bag:
Show Me Your Mumu has so many fun rompers and cozy tops. I love oversized everything because I love staying comfortable on vacation. Camilla with Love is my latest obsession. I recently found them because of my friend Vanessa Hudgens wore it to Coachella and I immediately fell in love! Their long flowy dresses—I swear they made ‘em just for me! I always bring one pair of Levi’s shorts, but usually never wear them, not even once. I never bring jeans on a vacation. I love a cozy-worn-into-perfection tee, my go to is Madeworn. I also love Z Supply for super soft relaxing and sleeping. And Spirtual Ganster for cozy yoga gear which doubles as lounge wear. Johnny Was wraps/kimono are a must! I always bring about 3 with me. I love the tropical Geo print—it can go over your suit or be worn with shorts as an outfit. 2-in-1 options are a must for travel. I have my go-to tan Reef flip flops that I literally almost left in Bali because I need a new pair so bad, but, I didn't because they are my fave! My new favorite kicks are my Adidas Inky shoes—great for fun adventures and long walks exploring the town. I never, never bring heels or wedges on vacation. Backpacks are my jam! They have been for years, and it was always so hard for me to find awesome ones, (I'd usually find them on vacation!) and just recently they got more popular with all the fancy designers, and now I want like 18 new backpacks! One of my awesome friends got me the new Dior skull with pink flowers one for my birthday and I'm obsessed! I also love small crossbody bags. Both are great for travel because you can be hands-free. I hate carrying anything in the airport. Another awesome friend got me the Valentino with the colorful boho strap and turquoise studs. It's to die for. And I'll always roll up my classic Goyard tote in my backpack so I can just grab and throw stuff in especially for the beach or if I buy too much I have an extra bag. (Great travel tip!) I normally love to layer my jewelry but on vacation I like just one simple necklace—usually a choker or a The Giving Keys necklace. I love all my @KendraScott druzy and rose gold goodies, and Wear Bracha has the coolest suede and stone chokers. What I love about all 3 of those brands is they give back to help other people in need.
WHAT DO YOU PACK IN MULTIPLES?
Bathing suits! That way I never get super strong tan lines from one particular suit. (Big travel tip #2) I’m loving my Olaya Beach Curacao bikini in white with gold. Maya Swimwear always has such an amazing fit. I think I look so dumb in hats so I will usually just bring one baseball cap to cover up my face from the sun if needed.
Shop It: 1. Herschel Supply Co. Trade Medium Suitcase, $170; zappos.com. 2. Levi's Shorts, $80; farfetch.com. 3. Madeworn tee, $160; net-a-porter.com. 4. Adidas Adissage Sandals, $25 for similar style; modells.com. 5. Valentino Rockstud Boho Strap Bag, $2,675; mytheresa.com. 6. The Giving Keys Necklace, $56; nordstrom.com. 7. Sunday Somewhere Sunglasses, $290; shopbop.com.
-
Carryon Essentials
My gf Morgan Beau, got me this incredible leather Coach backpack years ago for my birthday. It has always been my go-to carry on. I leave my Ralph Lauren initialed cashmere blanket in there as well as this awesome zip-up pillow by Go Sleep. It's the perfect plane pillow that can store stuff in the middle, and you can't even feel the stuff! (Travel tip #3!) Inside it I always carry antibacterial wipes, and wipe down every inch of my seat and seat belt and tv (huge huge travel tip for not getting sick!) Gel eye masks, Chapstick, ear plugs, eye mask, Caudalie mist for hydration, and La Mer creme before you sleep. It's ALL about hydration when you are on long flights! Travel tip #5, I drink a glass of water in between every glass of wine on the plane. Stay hydrated! And I always pack a little snack just in case I hate the food being served—Justin's almond butter and a Think Thin bar.
IDEAL AIRPLANE OUTFIT
You will always see me in the airport with cozy sweats, usually Avatior Nation sweatpants and my favorite gray NSF clothing oversized ripped hoodie. Airports for me are not about fashion but about comfort, and sometimes that backfires on me when I fly with my friends who get papp’d Nina/Jules). I'm always in the background looking homeless while they are sparkling so pretty! But hey, I'm comfy.
Shop It: 1. Coach Leather Backpack, $385; coach.com. 2. EO Sanitizing Wipes, $21; amazon.com. 3. Caudalie Mist, $18; sephora.com. 4. La Mer Cream, $170; sephora.com. 5. Think Thin Bars, $14 for 10; amazon.com. 6. Justin’s Almond Butter Squeeze Pack, $1; target.com. 7. Beats Cordless Headphones, $230; amazon.com. 8. Ralph Lauren Cashmere Blanket, $130; ralphlauren.com. 9. Dior Rose Lip Balm, $30; sephora.com.